The six fastest NBN plans you can sign up to in July 2020

Not all NBN plans are created equal. Even though NBN providers use the same network, there are a lot of factors that can affect how fast (or slow) your NBN speeds are. This includes network congestion (both in your area and your home), the type of NBN connection you have and, of course, the maximum speed of the plan you’re signed up to.

To help Aussies better understand NBN speeds, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) releases a quarterly report on NBN speeds — the Measuring Broadband Australia report — which compares the most popular NBN providers when it comes to performance during the peak evening traffic hours of 7pm to 11pm. These results are shown as a percentage of each connection’s maximum attainable speed. The higher percentage, the better the performance for the period of testing.

In the May 2020 report, these are the top six fastest NBN providers, as determined by the ACCC’s NBN performance report:

Keep in mind, these results vary greatly from report to report. Although Optus has consistently performed at the top of these lists for several reports, TPG had previously been ranking at number one. The NBN speed performance from the above providers can also vary from household to household, as there are a number of factors that can affect your home internet performance. It’s also important to note that no provider ever reaches 100%, and that those download speeds are an indication of the speed potential of that speed tier.

Fastest NBN plans July 2020

Like the sound of any of the above mentioned NBN providers? You’ll find a range of NBN plans on offer across different speed tiers. If you want a fast NBN plan, generally you’ll need to go for the faster speed tiers — NBN 50 and NBN 100. Most providers will offer NBN 50 speeds, so to make your NBN plan comparison easy, the below table lists NBN 50 plans from the above six internet providers. The 50Mbps NBN speeds are fast enough for streaming video such as Netflix, and are ideal for larger households of three or more people.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is the fastest NBN I can get?

NBN 50 not quite fast enough for you? The NBN 100 speed tier (which is available as 100/40 or 100/20 depending on the provider) is a commonly available fast-speed NBN option. However, some providers only offer these plans if you have a particular connection type, such as HFC (Hybrid Fibre Coaxial) or FTTP (Fibre to the Premises).

The same can be said for the NBN’s super fast speed tiers — NBN 250 and NBN 1000. The NBN 1000 speed is currently the fastest NBN speed on offer, and NBN 250 is the second-fastest NBN speed currently available.

These plans do come with a catch — not every provider offers it (Aussie Broadband, MyRepublic and Vodafone currently offer one or both speeds), and these plans are usually restricted to certain areas and connection types (HFC and FTTP mostly). To find out if you’re eligible, you can always check your address on the website of your preferred provider. If you’re curious about these fast-speed NBN plans, you can check out Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic’s fast-speed plans below.

NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

Aussie Broadband Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

My Republic Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250)

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited MyRepublic NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – 12 Months

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Included rental WiFi hub+ modem: $1 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $1,319 over 12 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Gamer Pro Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $119 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Gamer Pro Superfast – 12 Months

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Included rental WiFi hub+ modem: $1 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $1,439 over 12 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

