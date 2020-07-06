Advertisement

Not all NBN plans are created equal. Even though NBN providers use the same network, there are a lot of factors that can affect how fast (or slow) your NBN speeds are. This includes network congestion (both in your area and your home), the type of NBN connection you have and, of course, the maximum speed of the plan you’re signed up to.

To help Aussies better understand NBN speeds, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) releases a quarterly report on NBN speeds — the Measuring Broadband Australia report — which compares the most popular NBN providers when it comes to performance during the peak evening traffic hours of 7pm to 11pm. These results are shown as a percentage of each connection’s maximum attainable speed. The higher percentage, the better the performance for the period of testing.

In the May 2020 report, these are the top six fastest NBN providers, as determined by the ACCC’s NBN performance report:

Keep in mind, these results vary greatly from report to report. Although Optus has consistently performed at the top of these lists for several reports, TPG had previously been ranking at number one. The NBN speed performance from the above providers can also vary from household to household, as there are a number of factors that can affect your home internet performance. It’s also important to note that no provider ever reaches 100%, and that those download speeds are an indication of the speed potential of that speed tier.

Fastest NBN plans July 2020

Like the sound of any of the above mentioned NBN providers? You’ll find a range of NBN plans on offer across different speed tiers. If you want a fast NBN plan, generally you’ll need to go for the faster speed tiers — NBN 50 and NBN 100. Most providers will offer NBN 50 speeds, so to make your NBN plan comparison easy, the below table lists NBN 50 plans from the above six internet providers. The 50Mbps NBN speeds are fast enough for streaming video such as Netflix, and are ideal for larger households of three or more people.

What is the fastest NBN I can get?

NBN 50 not quite fast enough for you? The NBN 100 speed tier (which is available as 100/40 or 100/20 depending on the provider) is a commonly available fast-speed NBN option. However, some providers only offer these plans if you have a particular connection type, such as HFC (Hybrid Fibre Coaxial) or FTTP (Fibre to the Premises).

The same can be said for the NBN’s super fast speed tiers — NBN 250 and NBN 1000. The NBN 1000 speed is currently the fastest NBN speed on offer, and NBN 250 is the second-fastest NBN speed currently available.

These plans do come with a catch — not every provider offers it (Aussie Broadband, MyRepublic and Vodafone currently offer one or both speeds), and these plans are usually restricted to certain areas and connection types (HFC and FTTP mostly). To find out if you’re eligible, you can always check your address on the website of your preferred provider. If you’re curious about these fast-speed NBN plans, you can check out Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic’s fast-speed plans below.

