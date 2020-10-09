Advertisement

Everyone wants a fast internet connection, but despite NBN providers all using the same network, there can be big differences between the performance of speeds between each telco. Several different factors, such as network congestion and the type of NBN connection you have to your home, can affect your experience.

In order to help Aussies better understand NBN speeds and the differences in NBN speed performance, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) releases a quarterly report on speeds, known as the Measuring Broadband Australia report. This report ranks some of Australia’s most popular NBN providers on speed performance during the peak time between 7pm and 11pm. Speeds are shown as a percentage of the connection’s maximum attainable speed, meaning that the higher the percentage, the better the performance was during the time of testing.

The 10th report released in September 2020 was a slightly delayed this quarter, however Optus maintained its top spot and several providers shifted positions around slightly. The top six providers in the September 2020 Measuring Broadband report are:

Optus has now come out on top of these reports (including the May 2020 report) several times in a row, while TPG — which had previously topped reports consecutively before being toppled by Optus — has jumped up to second place. Aussie Broadband has also jumped up one spot, while MyRepublic has improved its position from second last up to fourth.

While these results indicate an overall picture of the providers’ speeds, performance can vary from household to household for a range of reasons. Also keep in mind that no provider has yet reached 100% in a report and these listed download speeds are a general indication of speed potential.

Fastest NBN plans October 2020

Keen to check out what the above six NBN providers have to offer when it comes to NBN plans? Each of these providers offers a range of NBN plans across different speed tiers. For a fast NBN plan, you will need to choose a faster NBN speed tier, such as NBN 50 or NBN 100. Even faster speeds — NBN 250 and NBN 1000 — are also available, however these speeds are currently only offered by a small selection of providers, and only to customers with eligible connections.

To make this NBN plan comparison simple, we’ve compared NBN 50 plans from the above mentioned six providers, as this speed is the most commonly available and suits a wide range of NBN connection types.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What about other NBN plans?

Vodafone, Telstra and Dodo/iPrimus took out seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively in the report. All of these providers recorded improvements to their speed from the previous report in May, so you’re still looking at improved speeds if you choose to go with one of these telcos.

However, there are also a huge range of other providers out there that haven’t qualified for the ACCC NBN speed report. If you want to compare NBN plans from the other providers on the report, along with some other NBN providers, the following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.