Flip NBN announces free student assistance package

NBN provider Flip has announced a support package for school-aged children and their families, off the back of the NBN’s $150 million relief package to support students working from home.

Flip’s ‘Student Buddy’ package is the latest in announcements of relief packages from NBN providers, with telcos such as Telstra, Optus and Vodafone already offering forms of support for students badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How is Flip helping students and low income families?

If you’re in a low-income household and need your school-aged child to be connected to the internet for learning, Flip is waiving its NBN 25 fees until September 30.

Normally priced at $54.90 per month, the plan is available for $0 monthly through to 30 September, 2020 for eligible families who purchase Flip’s $149 NBN modem. If you bring your own modem, you can sign up for the reduced price of $10 per month through to 30 September.

From October onward, plan prices will revert back to $54.90 per month – but as there’s no set-up fees or lock-in contracts, you’re free to cancel your Flip NBN plan at any time.

If you have experienced financial hardship, have school-aged children at home, and an NBN plan has been previously outside of your budget, you’ll be eligible to apply for Flip’s Student Buddy package. However, the offer is only available for households that aren’t currently connected to the NBN network.

Am I eligible?

Flip offers three steps that you’ll have to follow in order to prove your eligibility for the Student Buddy program:

You must be a family currently receiving Family Tax Part A or B

You must have a school-aged child living at the connected address

This support package is only for households that are not connected to the NBN network

Flip NBN plans

This financial relief package is coupled to unlimited NBN 25 plans when you purchase a modem from Flip. Below you’ll find a table containing Flip’s NBN plans.

