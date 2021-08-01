iiNet is one of Australia’s best-known internet providers, offering plans catering to Aussie households of all shapes and sizes – but how might it stack up against a newcomer? Superloop has been in the broadband game for around two years now, and it’s got a lot going for it that puts it on par with bigger telcos, including iiNet.

There are some similarities between these two providers – offering the same speed tiers is the biggest one, however beyond that they are very different at face value. iiNet brings with it the brunt of a well-established brand, marketing itself as a big company in the same vein as Telstra or Optus, whereas Superloop is a much smaller ISP, offering plans with no strings attached and little confusion.

But which provider is better for you? We’ve broken down these two ISPs and compared them to each other. Scroll down below to find the best provider for your needs.

iiNet vs Superloop: Plans compared

iiNet and Superloop at a glance: Perks, savings & speeds compared

iiNet and Superloop are vastly different NBN providers – one of them among the most popular providers in the country, the other an up-and-comer. Both providers offer customisable plans with stark differences.

As far as similarities go, these two providers offer NBN 25, 50 and 100, along with NBN 250 and NBN 1000, if you’re interested in superfast and ultrafast speeds. Both providers offer included modems on plans, although this is roughly where the similarities end. Generally Superloop has cheaper prices, while iiNet offers bundles.

From here, iiNet’s status as a major ISP shines. Through iiNet, you can get a Fetch TV bundle and call packs, two things that Superloop simply doesn’t offer. What Superloop does offer over iiNet is frequent six month discounts for new customers on all plans. While both providers offer contract-free NBN, iiNet gives you the option of a six month contract, where you can get $40 off an optional modem.

Lowest speed plans: NBN 12 and NBN 25

Both providers offer a different slowest speed of the NBN – NBN 12 from iiNet, which comes on a 500GB data plan, and NBN 25 from Superloop, which is available with unlimited data. The iiNet plan is $59.99 per month regardless of contract, and the Superloop plan is $54.95 monthly for the first six months, and $59.95 per month thereafter. Overall, with the speed increase NBN 25 gives you over NBN 12, Superloop’s offer seems to be a better deal.

iiNet also offers an unlimited NBN 25 plan for $69.99 per month, regardless of contract. These speed tiers are typically good for casual use, with NBN 12 being ideal for only the most basic of uses.

iiNet and Superloop NBN 50 plans

iiNet and Superloop both offer unlimited NBN 50 plans, which are ideal for households of 3-4 people who like to stream TV in high definition, constantly use the internet, or enjoy playing online video games. iiNet’s plan starts at $74.99 per month, whereas Superloop’s plan starts at $59.95 per month for the first six months, then $69.95 each month thereafter.

iiNet and Superloop NBN 100 plans

The highest speed plan widely available to fixed line NBN connections from both iiNet and Superloop is NBN 100. NBN 100 is better for larger households of 4-6 people who are very dependent on the internet, such as families who stream in 4K, or play lots of online video games. Generally, this is a good plan if you want to avoid local network congestion or simply have a big family who are constantly online.

iiNet’s unlimited NBN 100 plan starts at $99 per month, whereas Superloop’s unlimited plan starts at $69.95 monthly for the first six months, then $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop also offers an NBN 100/40 plan for $79.95 for the first six months, then $98.95 each month thereafter, in case you want a faster upload speed.

iiNet and Superloop NBN 250 & NBN 1000 Plans

iiNet and Superloop also both offer Superfast and Ultrafast NBN plans, available to properties with FTTP connections or select HFC connections (check with your provider). These speeds are for enthusiasts with heavy download needs, or big households like share houses. NBN 250 is the next step up from NBN 100 and NBN 1000 is currently the fastest residential speed you can achieve. You can find plans below.

iiNet vs Superloop: NBN Speeds

One difference you can count on between NBN providers is typical evening speeds. Typical evening speeds are the speeds you can expect on average from your plan, measured from averages across Australia between 7pm and 11pm. These vary from provider to provider, and may also be impacted by other elements including network traffic and your connection type.

Typical evening speeds for iiNet:

NBN 12 — 12Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 90Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/20 — 200Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 200Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of May 2021

Typical Evening Speeds for Superloop:

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/40 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/25 — 240Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 250Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of August 2021

iiNet vs Superloop: Which provider should I go with?

Between iiNet and Superloop, your preference may come down to the extras and options you want for your NBN plan, as these providers offer two seemingly different services. While iiNet specialises in catering to your home lifestyle needs by offering Fetch TV and call packs, Superloop is more interested in offering a simple, cheaper solution to home internet, without any bundles, and with a generous six month discount for new customers.

If you’re still deciding on an NBN provider, you can use our free comparison tool to search through plans from a wider range of telcos.