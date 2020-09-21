Kogan offers 3 months of free NBN for new credit card sign ups

Kogan Internet is offering new and existing customers a deal that could save you up to $446 on your NBN bill – but there’s a major catch.

Right now, the retailer-turned-telco is giving customers three months of free unlimited NBN across any speed tier, provided you sign up for the company’s Kogan Money Credit Card. To qualify, you’ll need to be approved for a Kogan Money Visa card, and spend $1,000 on everyday purchases in your first 60 days.

While that level of spending could be a tall order for many, the offer might be worth considering if you’re looking to switch card providers, or want to sign up for a new everyday credit card with no annual fee and plenty of extras.

How to score free Kogan NBN

The Kogan offer is available to new customers who apply for the Kogan Money Credit Card before 31 October, 2020. Once approved, customers who spend a minimum of $1,000 on everyday purchases in 60 days will then receive a free three-month bill waiver on their Kogan NBN account.

You’ll need to have an active Kogan NBN account when you meet the minimum spend requirement in order to qualify, so customers will need to be on a Kogan broadband plan before hitting that $1,000 threshold. The $1,000 minimum spend also applies only to ‘everyday purchases’ – meaning balance transfers, cash advances, refunds and charge-backs, purchases of foreign currency and traveller’s cheques, and other miscellaneous fees and transactions aren’t included.

If you do meet the requirements, the three-month offer is available on all five of Kogan’s unlimited NBN plans. Depending on your plan and speed tier, you can save the following:

Bronze NBN: $173.70 (normally $57.90 per month)

$173.70 (normally $57.90 per month) Silver NBN: $215.70 (normally $71.90 per month, currently $63.90 per month for your first six months)

$215.70 (normally $71.90 per month, currently $63.90 per month for your first six months) Gold NBN: $266.70 (normally $88.90 per month, currently $78.90 per month for your first six months)

$266.70 (normally $88.90 per month, currently $78.90 per month for your first six months) Platinum NBN: $386.70 (normally $128.90 per month, currently $116.90 per month for your first six months)

$386.70 (normally $128.90 per month, currently $116.90 per month for your first six months) Diamond NBN: $446.70 (normally $148.90 per month, currently $134.90 per month for your first six months)

Customers who sign on for a plan with a six-month introductory discount won’t have their original price cut impacted if they qualify for the free three-month promotion. You will receive any remaining undiscounted months at a lower price once your three-month bill waiver ends – for example, if you use up your first three discounted months, then receive the next three months free, your seventh, eighth and ninth months will be priced at the original discounted rate.

Unlimited Kogan NBN plans

Kogan’s contract-free NBN plans are listed below. You’re free to bring your own compatible modem to any plan, or buy a pre-configured modem for $69 upfront.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Super-fast Kogan NBN plans

Kogan’s three month NBN offer is also available for its newly-launched Platinum and Gold plans, which are offered on the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers respectively. These plans are listed in the table below, but be aware that they’re not available to all homes and customers – you need to be on a Fibre to the Premises or selected Hybrid Fibre Coaxial connection to qualify.

The following table shows Kogan’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Is Kogan’s new NBN deal right for me?

In terms of NBN deals, Kogan’s latest offer isn’t the most accessible, especially if your quest for cheaper monthly bills means you’re more likely to cut up your credit card than apply for a new one. Unless you’re already in the market for a new credit card – and you prefer to use credit cards over cash for the bulk of your expenses, such as groceries and day-to-day purchases – spending $1,000 just to qualify for a discount of a few hundred bucks probably isn’t great money management, especially if you factor in any interest.

New customers may prefer to stick with Kogan’s current six-month introductory price offer, which is available across its Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond plans. This deal can save you up to $84 in your first six months, and as all Kogan NBN plans are month-to-month with no lock-in contract, you’re always free to cancel your plan when your introductory price expires.

However, if you do think you can make Kogan’s three months free offer work for you, the Kogan Money Credit Card is offered with a minimum credit limit of $6,000, and a $0 annual fee. It also comes with a complimentary Kogan First membership (valued at $99 per year), uncapped Kogan rewards points, and security extras including Fraudshield and Visa Zero Liability.

If you’re interested in comparing credit cards, you’ll find more information (including a free and easy card comparison tool) at Canstar, Australia’s biggest financial comparison site.