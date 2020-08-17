The NBN is undergoing a bit of a speed-tier overhaul and the latest NBN provider to jump on the bandwagon of offering super-fast NBN plans is online retailer Kogan.

In addition to NBN plans across the NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers, you can now pick up a plan on the NBN 250 (Home Superfast) and NBN 1000 (Home Ultrafast) speed tiers. These plans more than double the download speeds previously offered as the maximum speed from NBN Co.

As our internet speed needs increase thanks to the popularity of video streaming and improved 4K and 8K technology, more NBN providers have started to offer these super-fast speeds as a way of servicing Aussies who want the fastest NBN speeds available.

Kogan NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans and prices

Kogan’s NBN 250 plan, known as the Platinum plan, includes unlimited data and a 200Mbps typical evening speed for $128.90 per month on a month-to-month plan. For the first six months of your plan, new Kogan internet customers will enjoy the discounted monthly price of $116.90 in the form of monthly credit, with prices reverting to $128.90 per month after those six months are up.

As for the Home Ultrafast NBN 1000 speed tier, Kogan’s Diamond plan includes unlimited data and a 250Mbps typical evening speed for $148.90 per month on a month-to-month plan. Like its other NBN plans, new customers will enjoy the discounted price of $134.90 per month for the first six months in the form of monthly credit. Prices will revert to $148.90 per month after those six months. Both plans include the option to BYO compatible modem or you can add on a Kogan modem for an additional $69 upfront.

It’s worth noting that the typical evening speeds recorded by Kogan are still being tested. The speeds currently listed were recorded from testing done in June 2020, so it’s likely as more speed testing is done, the performance of these speed tiers may change.

Like with other NBN providers offering Home Superfast and Home Ultrafast speed tiers, your ability to connect to these plans does depend on your home NBN connection type and location. To sign up to either of these fast NBN plans, you’ll most likely need a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. Kogan does state that if you have any of the other connection types (FTTB, FTTN or FTTC), they will check your maximum line speed after service is activated and notify you if the connection at your address doesn’t support the speed tier you’ve chosen. Kogan may then switch you to a plan more suited to the speeds available to you so you’re not paying too much for a speed your connection can’t achieve.

Other Kogan NBN plans

If you can’t access Kogan’s new fast-speed internet plans, you still have a few choices available if you want to sign up to a Kogan NBN plan.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Advertisement

Which other providers offer super-fast NBN speeds?

Kogan is only the latest provider to roll out these fast NBN plans to customers. Aussie Broadband was quick to jump on board, offering both NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds to eligible customers on FTTP and HFC connections. Aussie Broadband’s fast NBN plans start at $129 per month for NBN 250, while NBN 1000 is $149 per month.

MyRepublic, the internet provider known for offering internet plans for gamers, also jumped on board but only with NBN 250 speeds. You’ll also have the option to access NBN 250 speeds on a Gamer Pro plan, which is great news if you’re into online gaming and want the super-fast NBN 250 speeds. MyRepublic’s NBN 250 plans start at $109 per month.

Vodafone is another provider offering fast NBN plans, with both NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans available. Like other providers, you’ll need to be on a FTTP or HFC connection to access either of these internet plans from Vodafone (HFC customers will need to check home compatibility before signing up). These plans are only available in Vodafone stores or via phone sales. Vodafone’s super-fast NBN plans start at $135 per month for NBN 250, while NBN 1000 will set you back $155 per month.

