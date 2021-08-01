You probably know Kogan best from its online storefront where you can score a bargain on the latest tech and household goods. It’s also an internet provider, and the kind that tries to offer a good deal on all its plans. But how might the bargain brand go up against a newcomer?

Superloop is an up and coming brand that you might not have heard of. Starting operations just a couple of years ago, Superloop’s focus is on speed, while also offering some decent prices and deals on its NBN plans.

There’s a lot of similarities and differences between the two telcos, but ultimately it appears to be a matter of speed-centric versus price-centric provider. What is more important to you? To help you find the best option, we’ve put their strengths and weaknesses against each other in this comparison guide.

Kogan NBN vs Superloop: Plans compared

The below table shows all major Kogan NBN and Superloop plans compared. If you’re interested in superfast and ultrafast speeds, consider scrolling below.

Kogan vs Superloop at a glance: Perks, savings and speeds

The two providers have completely different priorities – Kogan is after your heart with its focus on being a cheap internet provider, while Superloop wants to impress you with its fast download speeds, still at reasonable prices.

Kogan and Superloop are fairly basic providers in that neither of them offer any entertainment bundles or extras. Neither provider has Call Packs either. You can bring your own modem with both providers, or buy one directly from your selected ISP.

Both providers offer NBN 25, 50, 100, 250 and 1000, with Superloop offering additional superfast speeds, and an NBN 100 plan with a 40Mbps upload speed. Both providers default to offering unlimited speeds on most plans (excluding Superloop’s 3TB NBN 1000 plan), although there are 100GB plans available from Superloop. Neither provider has lock-in contracts or activation fees.

Advertisement

Kogan vs Superloop: NBN 25

The slowest download speed offered by both providers is NBN 25. It’s a good place to start if you’re a casual internet user but it’s probably not the best choice if you’re a gamer, or like 4K streaming. You can find Kogan and Superloop plans in the table below. Keep an eye on prices, typical evening speeds and upload speeds.

Kogan vs Superloop: NBN 50

NBN 50 is the mid-range NBN plan offered by most providers, and is definitely suitable for most households. This speed is ideal for family-sized households. See below for the plans on offer from Kogan and Superloop.

Kogan vs Superloop: NBN 100

For larger, internet demanding households, NBN 100 could be perfect. NBN 100 is perfect for 4K streaming, online gaming and seamless internet usage. You can find Kogan and Superloop plans in the table below. Keep in mind that Superloop offers an additional NBN 100 plan with a 40Mbps upload speed, in case you’re craving faster uploads for gaming or content creation.

Kogan vs Superloop: Superfast and Ultrafast speeds

Kogan and Superloop are also some of the few providers that offer superfast and ultrafast speeds, with these tiers being available for FTTP and some HFC customers. These are for super internet enthusiasts, and plans can be found in the table below. Kogan has two simple plans on offer, whereas Superloop has four.

Kogan vs Superloop: NBN speeds

You’ll notice that each provider has a different ‘typical evening speed’ on its plans. This is a measurement of average speeds between 7pm and 11pm, and is a good estimate as to how your internet will perform speed-wise, with some plans outpacing others. These speeds are determined by a variety of things, like connection type, network traffic and local area congestion.

Typical evening speeds for Kogan:

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 90Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/20 — 200Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 250Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of August 2021

Typical Evening Speeds for Superloop:

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/40 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/25 — 240Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 250Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of August 2021

Kogan vs Superloop: Which provider should I go with?

At the time of writing, it appears Superloop far outweighs Kogan in speed and value for money, however you can earn a Qantas Point for every $2 spent with Kogan, if that’s of interest to you. All together, these are very similar providers, so really it comes down to your personal choice – do you trust Kogan, or a new provider? If you’d like to do some more research, you can use our free NBN comparison tool to compare providers from our database.