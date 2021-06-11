Advertisement

Everyone loves to save a bit of money on their bills, and the good news is that many internet providers tend to offer discounts and deals to entice you to switch over and to stand out from the crowd.

NBN provider MyRepublic is the latest company to jump on the discount bandwagon with its new offer on all NBN plans. Not only is MyRepublic now offering a discount on your plan fees, but the plans themselves have also had a bit of a shake-up.

MyRepublic discount and plan changes

MyRepublic has made a couple of changes to its plans. The NBN 25 plan was previously $59 per month, but is now up to $65 per month. Also, 12-month plans are no longer available, with all plans now offered as month-to-month only, and if you want to add a modem onto your plan, the new price is $149 upfront (BYO modem is still available).

In addition to the plan shakeup, MyRepublic is offering the first month of your plan fees for free when you apply the ‘1MONTHFREE’ promo code when you sign up (the discount will be applied no later than your second monthly bill). Terms apply. This offer expires July 30, 2021.

MyRepublic offers NBN plans on NBN 25, 50, 100 (both 100/20 and 100/40), 250 and 1000 speed tiers. There is also a selection of ‘Gamer Pro’ plans that are optimised for gaming, and may include extras and perks. It’s worth noting that MyRepublic limits its NBN 250 and 1000 plans to customers with select FTTP and HFC NBN connection types, so check your address on site before signing up.

If you choose to sign up to a NBN 100/20, NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you’ll also get a discount on your plan fees for the first six months. MyRepublic doesn’t list an expiry on this discount offer, but be aware that it may be withdrawn at any time. Here’s how much you can save:

NBN 100/20: $79 per month for your first six months, reverts to $89 per month ongoing (saving $60 in total over six months)

NBN 250: $99 per month for the first six months, reverts to $109 per month ongoing (saving $60 in total over six months)

NBN 1000: $99 per month for the first six months, reverts to $129 per month ongoing (saving $180 in total over six months)

These six-month discount plan fees don’t seem to have an expiry date on the offer, but be aware of any terms and conditions, and that the offer may be withdrawn at any time. You can also add on the ‘one month free’ discount to these plans, saving you even more on your plan fees, but you will need to add the promo code at sign up. Discounts on the first six months of your plan fees are also available on the NBN 100/20, 250 and 1000 Gamer Pro plans.

Other NBN plans with discounts

If you’re looking for a discount on your NBN plan fees, but not quite sold on MyRepublic as your provider, the good news is that discounts are frequently offered on NBN plans. Many providers offer deals or discounts on internet plan fees, usually for the first six months, to entice you to switch over.

Since competition is fierce between providers which essentially offer the same product, telcos need to find a way to stand out from the crowd. The good news is that the customers are usually the big winners, which is great if you’re looking to save a bit of money on your NBN plan.

Providers such as Tangerine, TPG and Kogan offer ongoing discounts on plans, which currently don’t have an expiry on the offer listed. However you should always read the terms and conditions and know that the offer may be withdrawn at any time. Other offers might have an expiry date, so you’ll need to keep your eye out to see if you need to sign up before a certain date. As always though, read the terms of the plan and any offers before signing up to ensure you know what you’re getting, and if you need to be on a plan for a certain period of time to access the deal.

