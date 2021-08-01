High-speed internet plans are in demand, be it for massive file downloads, online gaming or for 4K streaming. Some providers have risen above others, offering greater speeds, a wider range of plan options, or much lower prices, which is where MyRepublic and Superloop come in.

MyRepublic is a telco from Singapore that offers NBN plans within Australia. It bills itself as the first provider dedicated to gamers, but both MyRepublic and Superloop offer high-speed products with some very generous prices. It’s worth comparing the two to get the best plan for you, so we’ve taken a look at what’s on offer from both of these NBN providers.

MyRepublic vs Superloop: NBN plans compared

MyRepublic and Superloop NBN at a glance: Perks, savings and speeds

These providers might be offering similar products with similar intentions – with each telco gunning for internet enthusiasts after the fastest speeds – but the plans themselves are vastly different. Both providers offer a decent amount of flexibility, with the option to go no-contract and even BYO modem.

You’ll find that MyRepublic offers a ‘Gamer Pro’ add-on. This doesn’t do much beyond offering a static IP address to your internet plan, although customers with the add-on get access to special support through MyRepublic’s dedicated Discord server, and access to exclusive deals with MyRepublic’s partners. The static IP won’t enhance your speeds, but it will give you some extra internet security, especially if you want to host your own server. MyRepublic also offers VoIP services – Superloop doesn’t.

Superloop on the other hand keeps things much more simple. Offering some fast typical evening speeds, paired with very generous introductory prices, Superloop provides some terrific value. Each unlimited Superloop plan comes with a six-month welcome offer, with the prices slashed very generously over a temporary period for new customers.

You’ll find that both providers offer similar speed tiers, starting with NBN 25 and going up to NBN 100. Superloop then offers an additional NBN 100/40 speed tier, if you’re after a faster upload. Both providers also offer NBN 250, available for FTTP and select HFC connections, and on top of this Superloop also offers NBN 1000.

MyRepublic and Superloop: NBN 25

NBN 25 is on offer from both of these providers, and works fine for basic online use, browsing and gaming, ideal for a household of one to three people. MyRepublic’s costs start at $65 per month, whereas Superloop NBN 25 starts at $59.95 monthly.

These plans have very different price points, and in the short term you might save on Superloop. In the long term, MyRepublic might be more economical, however do consider typical evening speeds. As of May 2021, MyRepublic’s typical evening speed for this plan is 15Mbps, well below Superloop’s typical evening speed of 25Mbps. You can find plans below.

MyRepublic and Superloop: NBN 50

NBN 50 is the mid-range speed tier for NBN users, and is perfect for a speed enthusiast or a family-sized household. Effectively double the speed of NBN 25, NBN 50 is also suitable for 4K streaming, online gaming, and for frequent or heavy downloads.

For MyRepublic, prices start at $69 per month, but go up to $79 per month with the Gamer Pro add-on. With Superloop, prices start at $69.95 per month. Typical evening speeds are vastly different between the providers too – MyRepublic reports 43Mbps speeds, whereas Superloop reports speeds of 50Mbps. Check out the plans below.

MyRepublic and Superloop NBN 100 plans

MyRepublic and Superloop both offer the premium NBN speed tier. MyRepublic’s prices for NBN 100 start at $89 per month, but go up to $99 monthly with the Gamer Pro add-on or for 100/40 with a faster upload speed. Superloop’s plan is currently $89.95 per month for 100/20, and $98.95 monthly for NBN 100/40.

Typical evening speeds between these plans are also vastly different. MyRepublic’s typical evening speeds are reportedly 83Mbps, whereas Superloop offers speeds of 100Mbps. You can find plans below.

MyRepublic and Superloop Superfast and Ultrafast NBN plans

Both MyRepublic and Superloop offer plans surpassing the NBN 100 threshold, being NBN 250 and NBN 1000. Keep in mind that these plans are only available to customers on FTTP connections, or some HFC customers (check with your ISP).

NBN 250 is a bit faster than NBN 100, and NBN 1000 is a lot faster. These internet speeds are for enthusiasts with large families or large file downloads. You can find Superfast and Ultrafast NBN plans below.

MyRepublic vs Superloop: NBN speeds

Each provider offers its own ‘typical evening speed’, describing the average speeds you can expect from each plan. Speeds are calculated based on averages between 7pm and 11pm each night, giving a good indication of real-world speeds. Keep in mind that a variety of factors can influence your speed – such as local network traffic and your connection type. See below for typical evening speeds from both providers.

Typical Evening Speeds for MyRepublic:

NBN 25 — 15Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 43Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 83Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/25 — 200Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 350Mbps Typical Evening Speed

(correct as of August 2021)

Typical Evening Speeds for Superloop:

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/20 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 100/40 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 250/25 — 240Mbps Typical Evening Speed

NBN 1000/50 — 250Mbps Typical Evening Speed

(correct as of August 2021)

MyRepublic vs Superloop: Which provider should I go with?

Both telco makes a pretty strong cases for their plans, although would likely service different customer bases. If you’re interested in gaming support and having a static IP, MyRepublic could be worth going with. If you’re after value and speed, Superloop is possibly your best bet. Those savings over six months are massive, even if the prices shoot up after the discount period. With speeds like those Superloop is offering, the prices seem justified, too.

The two providers are similar in some ways, such as offering no-contract plans, so it really comes down to what you’re willing to spend on a good internet plan. If you’re still on the fence, you can use our free NBN comparison tool to search plans from a wide variety of telcos.