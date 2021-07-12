Fast NBN deals: July’s top 5 NBN 100 offers

End of financial year sales may have come and gone, but there’s still the chance to get some serious savings on your NBN 100 plan. Whether you want the cheapest plan on the market, a bundled phone line or energy plan, or a discount on fast speeds, there’s plenty of offers live this month that will help you save on your broadband bill.

To get you started, here are five NBN 100 plans to consider switching over to this July, so you can squeeze in some savings before 2022 rolls around! Keep in mind that terms apply on all of these plans, and keep your eye out for any additional fees you might not want to pay, such as modem costs or setup fees. And be sure to swap around and compare before committing – what’s best for one home may not be right for yours.

Cheap NBN – Flip NBN 100 for $69/mth over six months, then $79.90

Coming in as the first telco on this list is Flip, a smaller NBN provider offering some big savings. Flip is often seen as one of the cheapest providers across all NBN speed tiers, and in July this is as true as ever. Right now you can get Flip’s NBN 100/20 plan for $69 per month over your first six months, after which it will revert to $79.90, to a total saving of $65.40. If you’re after one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans on offer, this is certainly one of them. A speed boost is also available to get NBN 100/40 for $79 per month for six months ($89.90 thereafter) – this plan gives you same download speeds as Flip’s NBN 100/20, but faster uploads.

The following table shows Flip NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Bundled landline – TPG NBN 100 for $79.99/mth over six months, then $89.99

If you’d like to get an NBN plan that comes with a bundled-in phone line, TPG offers a decent deal – NBN 100 for $79.99 per month for six months, then $89.99 thereafter, with a phone line included in the costs. This tallies up to $60 in savings across six months. TPG is a big player in the home internet space, so you might find some comfort in going with a bigger provider. If you’re interested in TPG plans, check out the table below.

Fast speeds – Superloop NBN 100 for $74.95/mth over six months, then $89.95

If you’re after a fast NBN provider and don’t care about any extras, Superloop currently offers quite a good deal – NBN 100/20 for $74.95 per month over six months, then $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop offers typical evening download speeds of 100Mbps on this plan, and also offers NBN 100/40 for $88.95 per month for the first six months ($98.95 thereafter). Included in Superloop’s NBN 100 plan is a free upgrade to NBN 250 for three months, giving you a taste test of superfast speeds without committing to paying the typical price for them. If you’re interested in Superloop’s plans, check out the table below.

Bundled utilities – Dodo NBN 100 for $85/mth (First month free)

If you’re looking for a provider that also offers electricity and gas plans, and provides discounts for bundling your utilities, Dodo is for you. Dodo’s base NBN 100 plan might not look all that interesting, being a standard $85 per month. But if you’re also a Dodo electricity and gas customer, you can save $10 per month for as long as you stay connected. What’s more is Dodo offers the first month of its NBN plans free, saving you $85 on this plan. If you’re interested in Dodo NBN plans, check out the table below.

Most Satisfied Customers – Aussie Broadband NBN 100 for $99/mth (First month free)

Though this list is in no particular order, Aussie Broadband deserves a place in it. Aussie Broadband is currently offering the first month of NBN 100/20 service for free when you use the code “FASTMONTH” at the checkout (not available for NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans).

If you’re an existing Aussie Broadband customer, you can get NBN 100/40 for $89 per month for six months ($109 thereafter) by visiting the ‘Freakinfast’ page on the website. Aussie Broadband also offers an NBN 100/20 discount on the same page to new and existing customers for the NBN 100/20 plan (including the same prices).

Aussie Broadband deserves some praise as the recipient of Canstar Blue’s ‘Most Satisfied Customers’ award in 2020 for NBN providers, with over 4,400 Aussie consumers surveyed. Aussie Broadband came out on top with five stars for speed and reliability, customer service and value for money. If you’re interested in Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans, check out the table below.

How do I switch NBN plans?

It’s easy to switch NBN plans – simply get in touch with your new selected NBN provider, sign up for a service, and then terminate your old service by contacting your current NBN provider. Some providers will give you the option to terminate your current service at a time you specify, but it’s important to get through to your old and new NBN providers clearly so there’s no mix-up. The last thing you want to do is pay for two NBN plans!