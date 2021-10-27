Thinking of switching to a new NBN plan but haven’t taken the plunge? Well, there’s no time like the present. While deals and discounts on NBN plans pop up every now and then, if you’ve been thinking of making the switch, scoring a discount on a new NBN plan might just be what your budget needs.

Although there is a misconception that switching NBN plans is hard, when the right deal comes along, it might just be the push you need to sign up to a new provider.

Want to know what deals are out there right now? Read on for some of the best NBN deals currently on the market.

Telstra $1 internet deal

Want to get your internet for $1? Telstra is running a promotion where you can pick up the NBN 50 or NBN 100 plans for only $1 for your first month.

Once that first month is over, you’ll then pay $95 per month ongoing for NBN 50 plan, and $110 per month ongoing for your NBN 100 plan. This offer expires January 10, 2022 and is available to new customers only. Terms apply.

In addition to the $1 deal, Telstra also offers 3 months of BINGE standard streaming plan for new BINGE subscribers. You’ll also get your modem fee waived if you stay connected for 24 months.

Dodo discount — save $90 off your NBN plan

If you’re looking to save a bit on your NBN plan fees, Dodo is currently offering a $15 per month discount for the first six months of the plan, with a $90 saving in total. This offer is available across all NBN plans — NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100. These discounts expire October 31, 2021. Terms apply.

Here is what you’ll pay:

NBN 25 — $50 per month for first six months ($65 per month ongoing)

NBN 50 — $60 per month for first six months ($75 per month ongoing)

NBN 100 — $70 per month for first six months ($85 per month ongoing)

Save $120 off NBN fees with Aussie Broadband

If you’re looking for a fast NBN plan with Aussie Broadband, you can currently save on your monthly plan fees if you upgrade to an NBN 100 plan or higher. Sign up to an NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 1000, plan and save $20 off plan fees per month for the first six months ($120 saving in total).

NBN 100/20 — $79 per month for first six months ($99 per month ongoing)

NBN 100/40 — $89 per month for first six months ($109 per month ongoing)

NBN 250 — $109 per month for first six months ($129 per month ongoing)

NBN 1000 — $129 per month for first six months ($149 per month ongoing)

In order to pick up this discount, you’ll need to apply the ‘SPOOKTOBER’ code at the checkout. This offer expires October 31, 2021. Terms apply. This offer cannot be combined with Aussie Broadband’s ongoing ‘FASTMONTH’ promo.

Southern Phone $90 NBN discount

Southern Phone is another provider offering a $15 discount on NBN plan fees. You can pick up these savings on the NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans, with $15 off your plan fees per month for the first six months, with a total saving of $90. These offers expire October 31, 2021. Terms apply.

Here is what you’ll pay for your NBN plan with Southern Phone:

NBN 25 — $50 per month for the first six months ($65 per month ongoing)

NBN 50 — $60 per month for the first six months ($75 per month ongoing)

Save with iiNet and Internode NBN plans

Internode and iiNet are both part of the TPG Telecom family, and both providers are offering discounts on NBN plans.

iiNet is currently offering a discount on the NBN 100 speed tier. You’ll pay $89.99 per month for the first 12 months, and then $99.99 per month ongoing. This offer is available to new customers on both month-to-month and six-month NBN 100 plans. There is currently no expiry listed for this offer, but this offer may be withdrawn at any time. Terms apply.

If you’d prefer signing up with Internode, you can pick up the same discount on NBN 100 plans — $89.99 per month for the first 12 months, and then your plan reverts to $99.99 per month ongoing. This is available to new customers across both month-to-month and six-month plans.

You can also save on the NBN 50 plan, where you’ll pay $59.99 per month for the first six months, and then $79.99 ongoing after that. This offer is available to new customers only, and is only on offer on the six-month plan.

Both of Internode’s offers don’t list an expiry, but the offer may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

Score a free modem with iPrimus

Rather than offering a discount on plan fees, iPrimus is currently offering a $0 modem and setup fee across all of its NBN plans — NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250. This modem and setup fee will usually cost you $70 upfront, and considering all of these plans are month-to-month only, you won’t need to pay any additional upfront fee when you sign up. This offer is available to new customers and expires October 30, 2021. Terms apply.

