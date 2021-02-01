NBN offer: Get $90 off all Tangerine plans over six months

Advertisement

Tangerine is cutting its NBN prices, now offering a massive discount of $15 per month across all of its plans for six months. This is available to all new customers without a lock-in contract or the need to buy a modem, and will save you a generous $90 over your first six months.

This price drop effectively makes Tangerine’s plans some of the cheapest available across all speed tiers (except NBN 12, and super-speeds above NBN 100), so if you’re a value hunter, you can’t let this one pass you by. The discount brings Tangerine’s plans down to the following prices:

NBN 25: $44.90/mth for six months, then $59.90/mth ongoing

$44.90/mth for six months, then $59.90/mth ongoing NBN 50: $54.90/mth for six months, then $69.90/mth ongoing

$54.90/mth for six months, then $69.90/mth ongoing NBN 100: $74.90/mth for six months, then $89.90/mth ongoing

This offer is ending on February 28, 2021 unless it’s extended, and is only available to new Tangerine customers.

Previously, Tangerine offered a discount of $10 per month over six months. This has become a now widely-used discount model for NBN plans; while Tangerine was one of the original adopters of the six-month price cut, you’ll frequently find similar deals on offer from providers such as Internode, Vodafone, Superloop and Telstra.

How do I get $90 off my Tangerine plan?

You can get this deal by signing up on any Tangerine unlimited data NBN plan, which you can find in the table below. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Tangerine NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our free comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Is Tangerine the best value NBN?

Tangerine has long been known as one of the cheapest NBN providers on the market, offering contract-free plans with decent evening speeds, with the option to pick up a modem and a home phone plan at the checkout – but how does Tangerine compare to the rest of the market?

You’ll find similar discounts currently on offer from Kogan, Superloop, iiNet and Telstra, although Tangerine now appears to be the cheapest amongst them (depending on speed tier).

If you’d like to compare Tangerine to the rest of the NBN market, you can see a selection of plans in the table below.