Optus broadband deal: save $180 on 4G home internet

If you’ve been looking for an alternative to fixed-line broadband – perhaps as a temporary option while you wait for NBN, or to replace your existing internet service – Optus is cutting prices on its 4G home internet plans for all new sign-ups.
Optus is taking 10% off the monthly cost of its 4G Internet Lite and 4G Internet Everyday plans, with the discount valid for your first 24 months on both month-to-month and two-year contracts.
With the 10% price cut applied, plans are available at the following prices:
- 4G Internet Lite (200GB): $58.50 per month for 24 months (min. cost $1,404)
- 4G Internet Everyday (500GB): $67.50 per month for 24 months (min. cost $,1620)
Sign up for the 200GB Internet Lite plan, and you’ll save $6.50 per month on the normal $65 plan price – a total saving of $156 over 24 months. If you’d like more data, the 500GB Internet Everyday plan offers a $7.50 discount on the standard $75 monthly price, saving you $180 in total over your first two years.
Optus’ offer is available to both new and existing customers who sign up for the telco’s 4G Home Internet service on either month-to-month or 24-month contracts. The discount is available from now through to April 4, 2021; to grab this deal, follow the links in the below table.
Optus 4G Home Internet Plans
The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Months)
min. cost $1,560 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $281 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month)
min. cost $1,800 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$75
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $291 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|500GB
|$75
What is Optus 4G Home Internet?
Optus‘ 4G Home Internet provides home wireless broadband via the Optus 4G mobile network (that’s the same one that allows your phone or tablet to connect to the internet when you’re away from WiFi). While speeds may vary depending on a variety of factors, such as your location or local network congestion, most customers will experience performance similar to or faster than NBN 12.
Plans come with an Optus-supplied 4G modem, which is free on a 24-month contract and $216 upfront on month-to-month plans. If you’re on a 24-month plan and decide to cancel your service early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your modem to end your contract.
It’s important to note that Optus 4G Home Internet doesn’t include access to the telco’s new 5G network, nor is there an unlimited data option available. However, Optus now delivers 5G Home Internet to eligible customers, with prices beginning at $75 per month for unlimited data and average download speeds of over 200Mbps.
If you’re currently in an area with Optus 5G internet coverage, and you’re interested in an Optus 5G home broadband plan, you’ll find current options in the table below.
The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Optus 5G Internet Everyday
min. cost $275 over first month
|Unlimited
|$75
Optus 5G Internet Everyday (24M)
min. cost $1,800 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$75
Optus 5G Internet Entertainer
min. cost $290 over first month
|Unlimited
|$90
Optus 5G Internet Entertainer (24M)
min. cost $2,160 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$90
Home wireless internet plans compared
Optus is one of many telcos offering wireless 4G home internet plans, with options available from providers including Southern Phone, SpinTel and Yomojo. SpinTel has also recently added 5G home wireless broadband to its product range, offering coverage on the Optus 5G network.
If you’d like to compare 4G home internet and wireless broadband plans, we’ve compiled a range of options in the below table.
Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$50
|
min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$70
Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $59.90 over first month
|200GB
|$69.90
|
min. cost $69.90 over first month
|500GB
|$79.90
|
min. cost $99.90 over first month
|1000GB
|$99.90
Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $238.90 for the first month
|200GB
|$59.90
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $258.90 for the first month
|500GB
|$79.90
Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)
min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$49.95
Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$59.95
Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period
|500GB
|$69.95
