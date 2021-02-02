Save up to $290 on 5G home broadband with Optus

Looking for an NBN replacement? Optus is slashing the prices of its 5G home broadband plans by waiving setup fees and offering your first month free – effectively cutting up to $290 from what customers would have had to pay otherwise.
The $200 start-up fee is scratched from 24-month plans by default, but the telco is also scrapping this fee on its no-contract month-to-month plans for new customers. The $200 setup fee has been removed for a limited time, so now is the time to give 5G home internet a go. The offer ends on February 28, 2021 unless extended.
How do I save money on Optus 5G home broadband?
All you need to do to get these savings is sign up to any of Optus’ 5G home broadband plans. These plans are available on month-to-month or 24 month contracts, and include a 5G-capable Nokia modem.
There are just two 5G home broadband plans available from Optus: 5G Internet Everyday, and 5G Internet Entertainer. The Everyday plan is priced at $75 per month, and includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 100Mbps, with an average peak hour speed of 85Mbps.
In comparison, Optus’ Entertainer plan is $90 monthly, and is free from speed limits, offering an average speed of 239Mbps between 7pm and 11pm. This plan includes a Fetch Mighty set-top box with one premium channel pack and a three-month free upgrade to the Ultimate Channel Pack, featuring 45+ channels.
If you cancel either plan, you’ll need to return the included 5G modem, otherwise you’ll need to pay a $330 non-return fee. Optus Sport and OS Fitness are also included on all 5G home broadband plans, offering free streaming of football such as Premier League and Europa League, as well as fitness content like yoga, Pilates and dance.
Optus 5G Home Internet plans
The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Optus 5G Internet Everyday
min. cost $275 over first month
|Unlimited
|$75
|
Optus 5G Internet Everyday (24M)
min. cost $1,800 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$75
|
Optus 5G Internet Entertainer
min. cost $290 over first month
|Unlimited
|$90
|
Optus 5G Internet Entertainer (24M)
min. cost $2,160 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$90
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Optus 4G Home Internet Plans
The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Months)
min. cost $1,560 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|Go To Site
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $281 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|Go To Site
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month)
min. cost $1,800 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$75
|Go To Site
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $291 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|500GB
|$75
|Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
4G home internet plans
If you’re interested in 5G home broadband as an alternative to the NBN, you may be concerned that 5G isn’t available at your address. If you’re currently not in a 5G-covered area, Optus also delivers 4G home wireless broadband if you’re interested in a low-cost solution to your home internet woes.
Speeds might not rival those found on 5G home broadband plans, but you can trust basic internet usage like streaming and browsing to be handled fine. You can find Optus plans in the table below, along with deals on offer from other providers.
Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$50
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$70
|Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $59.90 over first month
|200GB
|$69.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $69.90 over first month
|500GB
|$79.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $99.90 over first month
|1000GB
|$99.90
|Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $238.90 for the first month
|200GB
|$59.90
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $258.90 for the first month
|500GB
|$79.90
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)
min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$49.95
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$59.95
|
Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period
|500GB
|$69.95
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
5G home broadband vs NBN: Internet types compared
The NBN isn’t the most viable home internet option for everyone, so why not consider the alternatives? 5G is the next generation in mobile network technology, and is available on mobile plans from the big three telcos (being Telstra, Optus and Vodafone). Several providers also offer 5G home or mobile broadband (including Optus, Telstra and SpinTel), making it a limited but capable alternative to NBN for many homes and users.
Check out the NBN table below to get an idea of what 5G home broadband is being compared against.
Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
