Save up to $290 on 5G home broadband with Optus

Looking for an NBN replacement? Optus is slashing the prices of its 5G home broadband plans by waiving setup fees and offering your first month free – effectively cutting up to $290 from what customers would have had to pay otherwise.

The $200 start-up fee is scratched from 24-month plans by default, but the telco is also scrapping this fee on its no-contract month-to-month plans for new customers. The $200 setup fee has been removed for a limited time, so now is the time to give 5G home internet a go. The offer ends on February 28, 2021 unless extended.

How do I save money on Optus 5G home broadband?

All you need to do to get these savings is sign up to any of Optus’ 5G home broadband plans. These plans are available on month-to-month or 24 month contracts, and include a 5G-capable Nokia modem.

There are just two 5G home broadband plans available from Optus: 5G Internet Everyday, and 5G Internet Entertainer. The Everyday plan is priced at $75 per month, and includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 100Mbps, with an average peak hour speed of 85Mbps.

In comparison, Optus’ Entertainer plan is $90 monthly, and is free from speed limits, offering an average speed of 239Mbps between 7pm and 11pm. This plan includes a Fetch Mighty set-top box with one premium channel pack and a three-month free upgrade to the Ultimate Channel Pack, featuring 45+ channels.

If you cancel either plan, you’ll need to return the included 5G modem, otherwise you’ll need to pay a $330 non-return fee. Optus Sport and OS Fitness are also included on all 5G home broadband plans, offering free streaming of football such as Premier League and Europa League, as well as fitness content like yoga, Pilates and dance.

Optus 5G Home Internet plans

The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Everyday

  • Speed capped at 100Mbps
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem
  • $200 start-up fee
  • Special offer: one month free

min. cost $275 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Everyday (24M)

  • Speed capped at 100Mbps
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem
  • $0 start-up fee
  • Special offer: one month free

min. cost $1,800 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Entertainer

  • No speed cap
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem
  • $200 start-up fee
  • Special offer: one month free

min. cost $290 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Entertainer (24M)

  • No speed cap
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem
  • $0 start-up fee
  • Special offer: one month free

min. cost $2,160 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

4G home internet plans

If you’re interested in 5G home broadband as an alternative to the NBN, you may be concerned that 5G isn’t available at your address. If you’re currently not in a 5G-covered area, Optus also delivers 4G home wireless broadband if you’re interested in a low-cost solution to your home internet woes.

Speeds might not rival those found on 5G home broadband plans, but you can trust basic internet usage like streaming and browsing to be handled fine. You can find Optus plans in the table below, along with deals on offer from other providers.

Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 50

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 70

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $238.90 for the first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $258.90 for the first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $49.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

5G home broadband vs NBN: Internet types compared

The NBN isn’t the most viable home internet option for everyone, so why not consider the alternatives? 5G is the next generation in mobile network technology, and is available on mobile plans from the big three telcos (being Telstra, Optus and Vodafone). Several providers also offer 5G home or mobile broadband (including Optus, Telstra and SpinTel), making it a limited but capable alternative to NBN for many homes and users.

Check out the NBN table below to get an idea of what 5G home broadband is being compared against.

Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

