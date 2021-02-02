Save up to $290 on 5G home broadband with Optus

Looking for an NBN replacement? Optus is slashing the prices of its 5G home broadband plans by waiving setup fees and offering your first month free – effectively cutting up to $290 from what customers would have had to pay otherwise.

The $200 start-up fee is scratched from 24-month plans by default, but the telco is also scrapping this fee on its no-contract month-to-month plans for new customers. The $200 setup fee has been removed for a limited time, so now is the time to give 5G home internet a go. The offer ends on February 28, 2021 unless extended.

How do I save money on Optus 5G home broadband?

All you need to do to get these savings is sign up to any of Optus’ 5G home broadband plans. These plans are available on month-to-month or 24 month contracts, and include a 5G-capable Nokia modem.

There are just two 5G home broadband plans available from Optus: 5G Internet Everyday, and 5G Internet Entertainer. The Everyday plan is priced at $75 per month, and includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 100Mbps, with an average peak hour speed of 85Mbps.

In comparison, Optus’ Entertainer plan is $90 monthly, and is free from speed limits, offering an average speed of 239Mbps between 7pm and 11pm. This plan includes a Fetch Mighty set-top box with one premium channel pack and a three-month free upgrade to the Ultimate Channel Pack, featuring 45+ channels.

If you cancel either plan, you’ll need to return the included 5G modem, otherwise you’ll need to pay a $330 non-return fee. Optus Sport and OS Fitness are also included on all 5G home broadband plans, offering free streaming of football such as Premier League and Europa League, as well as fitness content like yoga, Pilates and dance.

4G home internet plans

If you’re interested in 5G home broadband as an alternative to the NBN, you may be concerned that 5G isn’t available at your address. If you’re currently not in a 5G-covered area, Optus also delivers 4G home wireless broadband if you’re interested in a low-cost solution to your home internet woes.

Speeds might not rival those found on 5G home broadband plans, but you can trust basic internet usage like streaming and browsing to be handled fine. You can find Optus plans in the table below, along with deals on offer from other providers.

5G home broadband vs NBN: Internet types compared

The NBN isn’t the most viable home internet option for everyone, so why not consider the alternatives? 5G is the next generation in mobile network technology, and is available on mobile plans from the big three telcos (being Telstra, Optus and Vodafone). Several providers also offer 5G home or mobile broadband (including Optus, Telstra and SpinTel), making it a limited but capable alternative to NBN for many homes and users.

Check out the NBN table below to get an idea of what 5G home broadband is being compared against.