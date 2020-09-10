Optus to launch two new high-speed 5G internet plans

If you’re dissatisfied with your current home broadband connection, two new 5G internet alternatives are about to hit the market.

Optus has announced it will launch two brand-new fast 5G home broadband plans this year, including an ‘everyday’ option and an entertainment bundle. The standard Optus 5G Internet Everyday product will be available to customers from Friday, September 11, while the pricier Optus 5G Internet Entertainer plan will go on sale later in the year.

Optus 5G entertainment bundle

The premium 5G Internet Entertainer plan is the 5G equivalent to Optus’ existing NBN entertainment bundle, and will be priced at $90 per month with your first month free. The Entertainer plan features unlimited data at full 5G speeds, with an average evening download speed of 214Mbps between 7pm and 11pm.

In addition to the high-speed data, customers will also receive a free Optus Sport subscription and a Fetch Mighty box, plus one premium Fetch channel pack. Available Fetch packs include Kids, Knowledge, Vibe and Variety, while additional channel packages can be added from $6 per month.

Optus’ 5G Internet Entertainer package is best suited to families and homes who are unhappy with their fixed line broadband performance, and who like bundling in entertainment and internet on a single bill. There’s no confirmation on when exactly Optus will launch this plan, other than sometime this year — however, the telco’s more affordable 5G plan will go on sale from September 11, 2020.

Optus 5G everyday internet

If you’re looking for a fuss-free, fast plan with easy set-up, Optus’ 5G Internet Everyday Plan will include unlimited data on the Optus 5G network for $75 per month. This plan features Optus Sport and OS Fitness, but customers should be aware that speeds are capped at a maximum of 100Mbps.

With the 5G speed cap in place, Optus has cited an expected average download speed of 85Mbps in peak traffic hours of between 7pm and 11pm. While not as fast as the premier $90 option, Optus’ 5G Internet Everyday plan still offers great speeds, plus a competitive price point for anyone looking for an alternative to NBN.

As an added incentive, customers who jump on the Optus 5G Internet Everyday Plan from launch will receive an initial free upgrade to ‘Entertainer’ plan speeds, plus their first month free. While we know this offer is available only for a limited time, we don’t know the full details of how long qualifying customers will have access to uncapped 5G speeds — we’ve reached out to Optus for comment, and will update when we have more information.

There are other details that haven’t yet been confirmed by Optus. It’s unclear if each of these 5G plans will be available on a month-to-month or contract basis, or if they will come with an included modem (such as the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway). We also don’t know if the two new plans will replace Optus’ existing $70 unlimited 5G home broadband plan, which is currently available on both two-year and month-to-month contracts, and offers average speeds of 174Mbps (see the table below for more information).

Optus 5G Broadband The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Optus 5G Home Broadband (24 months) 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem

Special offer: one month free min. cost $1,680 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Optus 5G Home Broadband (month-to-month) 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem

$200 setup fee

Special offer: one month free min. cost $270 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Advertisement

Is 5G better value than the NBN?

With the NBN taking on extra strain over the last six months (and extra capacity provided by NBN Co currently scheduled to end November 30), many Australians are looking to 5G as a serious alternative to fibre broadband. Optus recognises that the simplicity, speed and potential affordability of 5G makes the next-generation network an attractive prospect for customers unhappy with their current home internet plan.

“Having been in market with this world leading product for nearly a year, we have seen and learnt how our thousands of customers are using our 5G internet,” said Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director Marketing and Revenue.

“What is clear is that customers enjoy choice and flexibility when it comes to home internet, so we have designed these new 5G internet plans to create options for our customers – delivering them a high speed and entertainment package that works best for their lifestyle.”

Compared to Optus’ NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, its new 5G broadband options could give customers faster speeds at a cheaper price. Currently, Optus’ standard Everyday NBN plan is priced at $75 per month for NBN 50 speeds, and $95 for an upgrade to NBN 100. Opting instead for the $75 5G Internet Everyday plan will give you NBN 100-equivalent speeds for $20 less each month, and a slightly faster average peak hour speed (84Mbps, versus the 80Mbps on Optus’ NBN 100 plans).

Similarly, jumping on Optus’ 5G Internet Entertainer plan will save you $20 per month when compared to the $110 NBN 100 entertainment bundle, and more than double your average download speed. Optus also offers a 5G satisfaction guarantee of at least 50Mbps, so if you do find these new 5G plans underwhelming, you’re free to cancel at any time with no early termination fees.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Optus NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Can I get 5G home internet?

Of course, with Optus’ 5G network still in the rollout stage, not everyone will have access to 5G home internet just yet. You can check your address on Optus’ 5G coverage maps, but be aware that coverage is mostly only available in selected suburbs in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide, plus parts of the Gold Coast, Central Coast and Newcastle.

If you’re looking to compare 5G internet options, Telstra currently offers mobile broadband plans with access to its own 5G network. You’ll need a 5G-capable device to use 5G, such as Telstra’s 5G Wi-Fi Pro hotspot (which is available for $599 outright, or on 24 or 12-month device payment plans from $24.95 per month).

Customers will have free 5G access on Telstra’s Medium and Large mobile broadband plans, which are priced at $50 and $75 per month respectively. All plans feature unlimited speed-capped data plus included monthly gigabytes at full 4G/5G speeds, as well as free live sport and data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

Image: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels