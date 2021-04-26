Get double data on Optus’ mobile broadband and data SIM plans

Posted by

Advertisement

After a mobile broadband plan with lots of data? For a limited time, Optus is offering double data on its mobile broadband and data-only SIM plans.

Mobile broadband plans are a great idea if you’re after an NBN replacement, internet on the go, or if you’re after a SIM-only plan for your tablet. This deal ends on June 30 across all plans.

How do I get double data on an Optus data plan?

You can get double data on an Optus data plan by signing up on one of the telco’s three plans before June 30. The double data offer is applicable for 12 months of use, and after those 12 months,  monthly data inclusions will revert back to normal (terms apply).

Keep in mind that you’ll never truly run out of data with an Optus data plan. Once you surpass your monthly data allowance, you’ll get ‘endless’ data, with the speed capped at 1.5Mbps until the next month. Optus Sport is also included. The applicable plans are as follows:

  • Small Data SIM plan: 10GB data (normally 5GB) for $15 per month
  • Medium Data SIM plan: 50GB data (normally 25GB) for $25 per month
  • Large Data SIM plan: 150GB data (normally 75GB) for $50 per month

You can find more information about Optus’ mobile broadband plans in the table below.

Optus Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of Optus mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
optus Logo

Small Data SIM Plan

  • SIM Only
  • Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)
  • Includes Optus Sport
  • Extra data $10/GB

min. cost $15 month to month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Medium Data SIM Plan

  • SIM Only
  • Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)
  • Includes Optus Sport
  • Extra data $10/GB

min. cost $25 month to month

 25GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

Large Data SIM Plan

  • SIM Only
  • Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)
  • Includes Optus Sport
  • Extra data $10/GB

min. cost $50 month to month

 75GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period
^^View important information

After an NBN alternative? Consider home wireless broadband

Mobile broadband might be a good portable solution to your internet woes, but home wireless broadband is also worth considering if you’re after an NBN alternative. for your home. You can find a selection of home wireless broadband plans in the table below.

Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 50

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 70

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus 4G Home Internet Plans

Optus provides a choice of two 4G home internet plans, both on two-year contracts or month-to-month. $65 buys you 200GB of data, while the $75 plan features 500GB each month. Two-year plans include a modem at no upfront cost, but if you decide to go contract free, you’ll need to pay $216 upfront.

If you use more than your included data during your billing month, you’ll automatically receive another 40GB for $10 up to 5 times, after which your speed will be slowed to 1.5Mps. Coverage and serviceability will vary depending on device, location and other factors.

The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Months)

  • Includes: B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $1,560 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month)

  • $216 upfront modem cost for B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $281 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month)

  • Includes: B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0002
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $1,800 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month)

  • $216 upfront modem cost for B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0002
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $291 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $238.90 for the first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $258.90 for the first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $49.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man holding phone in excitement

Cha-Ching! Bright Spark Power gives customers day of free electricity

April 23rd 2021

Telstra flash sale: Get up to $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 range

Vodafone giving customers free unlimited data this weekend

April 22nd 2021
Advertisement
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]