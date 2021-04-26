After a mobile broadband plan with lots of data? For a limited time, Optus is offering double data on its mobile broadband and data-only SIM plans.
Mobile broadband plans are a great idea if you’re after an NBN replacement, internet on the go, or if you’re after a SIM-only plan for your tablet. This deal ends on June 30 across all plans.
How do I get double data on an Optus data plan?
You can get double data on an Optus data plan by signing up on one of the telco’s three plans before June 30. The double data offer is applicable for 12 months of use, and after those 12 months, monthly data inclusions will revert back to normal (terms apply).
Keep in mind that you’ll never truly run out of data with an Optus data plan. Once you surpass your monthly data allowance, you’ll get ‘endless’ data, with the speed capped at 1.5Mbps until the next month. Optus Sport is also included. The applicable plans are as follows:
- Small Data SIM plan: 10GB data (normally 5GB) for $15 per month
- Medium Data SIM plan: 50GB data (normally 25GB) for $25 per month
- Large Data SIM plan: 150GB data (normally 75GB) for $50 per month
You can find more information about Optus’ mobile broadband plans in the table below.
Optus Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of Optus mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Small Data SIM Plan
min. cost $15 month to month
|5GB
|$15
|
Medium Data SIM Plan
min. cost $25 month to month
|25GB
|$25
|
Large Data SIM Plan
min. cost $50 month to month
|75GB
|$50
|^^View important information
After an NBN alternative? Consider home wireless broadband
Mobile broadband might be a good portable solution to your internet woes, but home wireless broadband is also worth considering if you’re after an NBN alternative. for your home. You can find a selection of home wireless broadband plans in the table below.
Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$50
|
min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$70
|**^^View important information
Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
200GB Plan
min. cost $59.90 over first month
|200GB
|$69.90
|
500GB Plan
min. cost $69.90 over first month
|500GB
|$79.90
|
1000GB Plan
min. cost $99.90 over first month
|1000GB
|$99.90
|**^^View important information
Optus 4G Home Internet Plans
Optus provides a choice of two 4G home internet plans, both on two-year contracts or month-to-month. $65 buys you 200GB of data, while the $75 plan features 500GB each month. Two-year plans include a modem at no upfront cost, but if you decide to go contract free, you’ll need to pay $216 upfront.
If you use more than your included data during your billing month, you’ll automatically receive another 40GB for $10 up to 5 times, after which your speed will be slowed to 1.5Mps. Coverage and serviceability will vary depending on device, location and other factors.
The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Months)
min. cost $1,560 over 24 month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|
4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $281 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|200GB
|$65
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month)
min. cost $1,800 over 24 month plan period
|500GB
|$75
|
4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month)
min. cost $291 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period
|500GB
|$75
|**^^View important information
Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $238.90 for the first month
|200GB
|$59.90
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan
min. cost $258.90 for the first month
|500GB
|$79.90
|**^^View important information
Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)
min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$49.95
|
Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period
|200GB
|$59.95
|
Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)
min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period
|500GB
|$69.95
|**^^View important information
