After a mobile broadband plan with lots of data? For a limited time, Optus is offering double data on its mobile broadband and data-only SIM plans.

Mobile broadband plans are a great idea if you’re after an NBN replacement, internet on the go, or if you’re after a SIM-only plan for your tablet. This deal ends on June 30 across all plans.

How do I get double data on an Optus data plan?

You can get double data on an Optus data plan by signing up on one of the telco’s three plans before June 30. The double data offer is applicable for 12 months of use, and after those 12 months, monthly data inclusions will revert back to normal (terms apply).

Keep in mind that you’ll never truly run out of data with an Optus data plan. Once you surpass your monthly data allowance, you’ll get ‘endless’ data, with the speed capped at 1.5Mbps until the next month. Optus Sport is also included. The applicable plans are as follows:

Small Data SIM plan: 10GB data (normally 5GB) for $15 per month

10GB data (normally 5GB) for $15 per month Medium Data SIM plan: 50GB data (normally 25GB) for $25 per month

50GB data (normally 25GB) for $25 per month Large Data SIM plan: 150GB data (normally 75GB) for $50 per month

You can find more information about Optus’ mobile broadband plans in the table below.

Optus Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of Optus mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Brand Features Max Data /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Small Data SIM Plan SIM Only

Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)

Includes Optus Sport

Extra data $10/GB min. cost $15 month to month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Medium Data SIM Plan SIM Only

Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)

Includes Optus Sport

Extra data $10/GB min. cost $25 month to month 25 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Large Data SIM Plan SIM Only

Month-to-month plan (SIM plan price, inclusions & add-ons may change as notified)

Includes Optus Sport

Extra data $10/GB min. cost $50 month to month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $50 Advertised Cost^^/billing period ^^View important information

After an NBN alternative? Consider home wireless broadband

Mobile broadband might be a good portable solution to your internet woes, but home wireless broadband is also worth considering if you’re after an NBN alternative. for your home. You can find a selection of home wireless broadband plans in the table below.