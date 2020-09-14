Optus’ new NBN plans include high-speed price cuts for 12 months

Optus has once again shaken up its range of NBN plans, this time quietly adding two new entertainment packages and a 12-month NBN 100 discount for new customers.

The telco has expanded its NBN 50 and NBN 100 options, and will now offer three Standard Plus NBN 50 plans priced from $75 per month, including a base plan, an Entertainer Lite plan with a Fetch Mini set-top box, and a premium Entertainer plan with the Fetch Mighty and a channel pack. All plans include unlimited data and Optus Sport, plus the option to upgrade to Premium NBN 100 speeds for an additional $20 per month.

Optus now offers the following standard NBN plans to new and existing customers:

Internet Everyday (NBN 50): $75 per month

$75 per month Internet Everyday (NBN 100): $95 per month

$95 per month Internet Entertainer Lite (NBN 50): $79 per month (includes Fetch Mini)

$79 per month (includes Fetch Mini) Internet Entertainer Lite (NBN 100): $99 per month (includes Fetch Mini)

$99 per month (includes Fetch Mini) Internet Entertainer (NBN 50): $90 per month (includes Fetch Mighty + premium channel pack)

$90 per month (includes Fetch Mighty + premium channel pack) Internet Entertainer (NBN 100): $110 per month (includes Fetch Mighty + premium channel pack)

Optus NBN: two standard plans, plus four entertainment bundles

Optus’ core NBN range now includes six options, including new Entertainer Lite NBN 50 and NBN 100 packages with a bundled-in Fetch Mini. Stick with Optus’ Internet Everyday plans if you don’t require a Fetch entertainment pack, or move to an Entertainer Lite or Entertainer plan if you’d like to include a Fetch Mini or Fetch Mighty with your service.

If you’re looking for premium download speeds, you can opt for Optus’ Premium NBN 100 plans, which are currently available at a discounted price for new customers only. Sign up to either the Entertainer Lite or Entertainer plans with an NBN 100 boost and you’ll score a $10 monthly price cut for your first 12 months, saving you $120. Both plans also come with a free three-month Ultimate Channel Pack trial (more on this below).

In addition to bundled-in entertainment, Optus customers can also add an optional home phone to any NBN plan. Pay-as-you-go calling is available, or add-on a $10 Phone Everyday pack for unlimited standard local, national and Australian mobile calls. Customers can also add unlimited calls to 25 countries with the $10 World Saver Ultimate pack.

Optus currently lists a typical evening speed of 44Mbps for NBN 50, and 80Mbps for NBN 100. If you’re part of a large household, or have heavy-duty streaming and downloading needs, a jump to NBN 100 for just $10 per month for your first year is a great deal to help congestion-proof your NBN speeds.

The following table shows selected published Optus NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers.

Optus plans with Fetch compared

If you’re wondering why Optus now offers two Entertainer plans, each at a different price point, it’s because the telco is now giving customers the option of the cheaper Fetch Mini on the lower-priced Lite plan. The Fetch Mini allows you to pause and rewind live TV, and stream directly from included services like Netflix, Stan and YouTube (provided you have a subscription).

In comparison, Entertainer plans come with the full-size Fetch Mighty box, which includes all the features of the Mini, plus 4K streaming and ability to record live TV. This package also features your choice of a premium Fetch channel pack, with options including Kids (including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network), Knowledge (Nat Geo, Discovery, Animal Planet), Vibe (MTV, ESPN, Comedy Central) and Variety (BBC, TLC, Universal).

Jumping from an Entertainer Lite plan with a Fetch Mini, to the premium Entertainer plan with a Fetch Mighty and a channel pack, will cost you $11 extra per month on both NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers. However, Optus is currently offering all Entertainer and Entertainer Lite subscribers a free three-month upgrade to the Ultimate channel pack, which includes more than 45 channels from the Kids, Knowledge, Vibe and Variety packages.

Optus is one of six major Australian providers to offer Fetch on NBN bundles, including iiNet, Internode, Aussie Broadband, iPrimus and Dodo. If you’d like to see how Optus compares to a range of leading NBN providers, see the table below.

Optus 5G home internet

If you’re not keen on NBN, Optus has also launched a new 5G home broadband plan, with prices beginning from $75 per month for unlimited data. While you will get a minimum satisfaction guarantee of 50Mbps, this plan does cap your maximum download speeds at 100Mbps, so expect a performance on par with NBN 100.

Optus’ new 5G Internet Everyday plan is available on a month-to-month plan with a $200 start-up fee, or on a 24-month contract with $0 setup costs. If you’d like something faster, Optus is also preparing to launch a $90 per month premium 5G broadband plan with no speed caps, and an average download speed of 214Mbps in peak periods.

Keep in mind that while 5G internet is a great alternative to NBN, it’s currently only available in selected areas, so you may need to wait for coverage to be available in your area. You’ll also need a compatible 5G-ready device – such as the Optus-supplied Nokia 5G modem – to access the network.