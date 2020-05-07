Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Samsung’s new budget tablet now available

In case you were in the market for a new affordable tablet, Samsung has just released a really hot option.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now available in Australia, and it’s an affordable and capable technical mark down from the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. We’re here to tell you what this thing’s packing and what plans it’d be great to couple with.

Key Features

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes packed with a neat price, sitting at just $549 RRP from Samsung’s online shop for a 64GB model with WiFi-only capability, or $699 for WiFi and 4G (both versions including an S Pen).

The S6 Lite’s battery is a nice 7040mAh and would last you about a day and a half of average use. On top of this, its processor (The Exynos 9610) is a market leader for tablet performance, and is great for drawing, reading, gaming or watching and streaming media.

S6 lite but it's thinking

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: features explored

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes packed with technology that you shouldn’t completely discount for a run-of-the-mill budget release.

Firstly the cameras on the device are pretty stock standard. The back of the tablet is fitted with an 8MP camera, and the front is fitted with a 5MP camera. This is one of the areas where the Lite version of the Tab S6 jumps out, with the original back camera sporting a 13MP/5MP camera and the front sporting a 8MP camera. The Lite doesn’t feature the best cameras in the world, but they’ll do the job just fine.

Now lets talk the display, storage and battery. The display is 10.4 inches with a 2000 x 1200 LCD screen, 0.1 of an inch smaller than the S6 – however, the S6 features a 2560 x 1600 pixel count. Users will find 64GB or 128GB worth of internal storage, depending on what suits your needs, with up to 1TB of expandable memory. The 7040mAh battery is the same as in the S6, so enough to keep you going over a day between charges.

S6 Lite downward view

Next up, the behind the scenes stuff – the processor, GPU and the RAM. The processor is an Exynos 9610, which is considered to be a fairly higher-standard tablet processor than most options out on the market. The original S6 includes a Snapdragon 855, a much more powerful processor capable of greater performance and faster responses.

The Lite sports a Mali-G72 MP3, a slight downgrade from the Adreno 640 found in the Tab S6. The Lite also includes 4GB of RAM to backup memory usage, downgrading from the Tab S6’s 6GB.

Yet with all of these downgrades and size changes, weight appears to be an odd factor. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to be slightly heavier. The S6 weighs in at 420 grams, whereas the S6 Lite is a slightly bigger 467 grams.

Now, the price, the biggest separator between these units. The S6 Lite starts at $549 when coupled with 4G capabilities, whereas the original costs $1,299 with 4G capabilities. Total outright prices for the S6 Lite are below.

  • Tab S6 Lite WiFi 64GB: $549
  • Tab S6 Lite WiFi 128GB: $649
  • Tab S6 Lite 4G 64GB: $699
  • Tab S6 Lite 4G 128GB: $799

SIM only data plans

If you’re looking at using a tablet on the go, it might be worth checking out some SIM only data plans. These plans are great with some kind data limits and prices, and should work well when put in your new tablet.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020

min. cost $15 over one month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Small

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020
  • Special offer: $10 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020

min. cost $25 over one month

 10GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Medium

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020
  • Special offer: $10 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020

min. cost $50 over one month

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020
  • Special offer: $15 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020

min. cost $75 over one month

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans

Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

5GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $180 over 12 months

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

25GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $360 over 12 months

 25GBMax Data**/billing period $30Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

60GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $540 over 12 months

 60GBMax Data**/billing period $45Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $720 over 12 months

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans

Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of  published Amaysim mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 2GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period

 2GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 5GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $25 over 28 day billing period

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 20GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $45 over 28 day billing period

 20GBMax Data**/billing period $45Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 50GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 100GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $70 over 28 day billing period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 150GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $90 over 28 day billing period

 150GBMax Data**/billing period $90Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans

Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period

 15GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Medium

  • SIM Only

min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $1,320 over 12 month plan period

 250GBMax Data**/billing period $110Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Mobile Broadband Plans Compared

Mobile Broadband Plans Compared

The following table shows a selection of published 100GB mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $720 over 12 months

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 100GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $70 over 28 day billing period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020
  • Special offer: $15 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020

min. cost $75 over one month

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Images: Samsung

Images: Samsung

