Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Samsung’s new budget tablet now available

In case you were in the market for a new affordable tablet, Samsung has just released a really hot option.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now available in Australia, and it’s an affordable and capable technical mark down from the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. We’re here to tell you what this thing’s packing and what plans it’d be great to couple with.

Key Features

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes packed with a neat price, sitting at just $549 RRP from Samsung’s online shop for a 64GB model with WiFi-only capability, or $699 for WiFi and 4G (both versions including an S Pen).

The S6 Lite’s battery is a nice 7040mAh and would last you about a day and a half of average use. On top of this, its processor (The Exynos 9610) is a market leader for tablet performance, and is great for drawing, reading, gaming or watching and streaming media.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: features explored

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes packed with technology that you shouldn’t completely discount for a run-of-the-mill budget release.

Firstly the cameras on the device are pretty stock standard. The back of the tablet is fitted with an 8MP camera, and the front is fitted with a 5MP camera. This is one of the areas where the Lite version of the Tab S6 jumps out, with the original back camera sporting a 13MP/5MP camera and the front sporting a 8MP camera. The Lite doesn’t feature the best cameras in the world, but they’ll do the job just fine.

Now lets talk the display, storage and battery. The display is 10.4 inches with a 2000 x 1200 LCD screen, 0.1 of an inch smaller than the S6 – however, the S6 features a 2560 x 1600 pixel count. Users will find 64GB or 128GB worth of internal storage, depending on what suits your needs, with up to 1TB of expandable memory. The 7040mAh battery is the same as in the S6, so enough to keep you going over a day between charges.

Next up, the behind the scenes stuff – the processor, GPU and the RAM. The processor is an Exynos 9610, which is considered to be a fairly higher-standard tablet processor than most options out on the market. The original S6 includes a Snapdragon 855, a much more powerful processor capable of greater performance and faster responses.

The Lite sports a Mali-G72 MP3, a slight downgrade from the Adreno 640 found in the Tab S6. The Lite also includes 4GB of RAM to backup memory usage, downgrading from the Tab S6’s 6GB.

Yet with all of these downgrades and size changes, weight appears to be an odd factor. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to be slightly heavier. The S6 weighs in at 420 grams, whereas the S6 Lite is a slightly bigger 467 grams.

Now, the price, the biggest separator between these units. The S6 Lite starts at $549 when coupled with 4G capabilities, whereas the original costs $1,299 with 4G capabilities. Total outright prices for the S6 Lite are below.

Tab S6 Lite WiFi 64GB: $549

$549 Tab S6 Lite WiFi 128GB: $649

$649 Tab S6 Lite 4G 64GB: $699

$699 Tab S6 Lite 4G 128GB: $799

Advertisement

SIM only data plans

If you’re looking at using a tablet on the go, it might be worth checking out some SIM only data plans. These plans are great with some kind data limits and prices, and should work well when put in your new tablet.

Images: Samsung