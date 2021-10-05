Looking to pick up a new NBN or SIM-only mobile plan? If you’ve been considering either, Southern Phone has a couple of deals on offer that can save you a bit on your internet and phone plan fees.

New customers can pick up some decent discounts on two of Southern Phone’s SIM-only mobile plans, along with discounts on the telco’s NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans. To find out how much you can save on your internet or phone bill, read on.

Southern Phone NBN discounts

If you’ve been looking to switch NBN plans, you might want to look at plans with discounts to save you a bit of cash. Southern Phone is offering $15 off your plan fees for the first six months for new customers looking to switch to their NBN 25 or NBN 50 plan.

NBN 25 plan: $50 per month for the first six months, then reverts to $65 per month (save $90 off your plan fees)

These offers are available for new or transferring customers only. Offer available until October 31, 2021, terms apply.

Southern Phone’s NBN plans all run as month-to-month plans with unlimited data, and you’ll have the option to BYO modem or add on a modem to your plan for $99 upfront. Even without the discount, Southern Phone’s NBN plans are around that standard price point, so if you’re happy with your service after the discounts end, you’ll be paying a fairly average price for your internet.

The following table features a selection of Southern Phone NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.



Southern Phone SIM-only deals

If you’re happy with your internet plan but have been considering a new phone plan, Southern Phone offers a suite of four month-to-month postpaid SIM-only plans, all with unlimited standard national calls and SMS, and data starting at 2GB and going up to 80GB.

New customers will be able to pick up the Small SIM-only plan for a discounted monthly price for the first six months, with the plan fee reverting back after those six months. The Large plan has a discounted price for the first three months only, reverting to the original price after those three months.

Small plan: $7.50 per month for the first six months, then reverts to $10 per month (save $15 off your plan fees)

These offers are available to new transfers and connections only, with the offer expiring on October 31, 2021. Terms apply. The Small plan includes 2GB of data per month, while the Large plan includes 40GB of data per month along with $300 of call credit for standard international calls.

The following table shows all published Southern Phone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Why choose Southern Phone?

When it comes to phone and internet plans, it’s a very crowded and competitive market. Southern Phone is just one of many telcos offering both phone and internet plans. Typically Southern Phone’s plans are fairly average when it comes to price and value for money.

If you’re shopping around for internet plans, prices are fairly average, although you will be able to find cheaper NBN plans from other providers. Many other providers also offer similar discounts on plan fees for a set period when you first connect. While Southern Phone has a limit on this offer, other providers might offer similar discounts as an ongoing deal. You will have four different speed tiers to choose from — NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250.

As Southern Phone’s NBN plans are month-to-month, if you’re unhappy with your plan, you’ll be able to cancel without any early exit fees. Compared to other providers, Southern Phone is still a relatively small NBN provider, so if you’re looking for an alternative to the big telcos, you might want to consider Southern Phone when comparing NBN plans.

The below table features a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.

The Small mobile plan is one of the cheapest phone plans on the market, even without the discount, and also offers a bit more data for this price point than competitors. Other phone plans are pretty much the same when it comes to how much data you get for your money. You can also buy a range of new phones on a plan from Southern Phone, and the telco has won Canstar Blue’s 2021 Most Satisfied Customers rating for mobile phone on a plan. Southern Phone scored five stars across all categories, except for its four star result for billing.

The following table shows a selection of postpaid plans under $40 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.