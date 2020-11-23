If you’ve been looking for an NBN plan with some generous discounts, then Superloop might have the deal you’ve been looking for. Currently, Superloop is offering discounts on all of its main unlimited NBN plans (excluding Superfast and Ultrafast plans) for the first six months of your plan, available until the offer is withdrawn.

Here are all the NBN prices and discounts available from Superloop:

NBN 25/5 (unlimited data): $49.95 per month for first six months, then $64.95 per month

$49.95 per month for first six months, then $64.95 per month NBN 50/20 (unlimited data): $58.95 per month for the first six months, then $78.95 per month

$58.95 per month for the first six months, then $78.95 per month NBN 100/20 (unlimited data): $74.95 per month for the first six months, then $89.95 per month

$74.95 per month for the first six months, then $89.95 per month NBN 100/40 (unlimited data): $83.95 per month for the first six months, then $98.95 per month

This introductory offer appears to be valid until January 31, and is only available to new customers signing up on unlimited plans, across the speed tiers listed above. Note that once the six months is over, you’ll have to pay the full price. Terms apply.

What does Superloop offer?

As a relatively new internet provider, Superloop focuses on speeds and cutting out the extras — and for that, you can get some great discounts and straightforward plans. That means you won’t be able to add on a call pack to your plan and entertainment bundles are not available.

Superloop plans are month-to-month, with the option to bring your own modem or add one to your plan for an additional $99.95 upfront (plus $14.95 for postage). Superfast and Ultrafast plans are also available, as are data-capped plans for the four major speed tiers on offer, although these plans don’t include discounts.

Six month discounts on NBN plans are on offer from many NBN providers so it's worth shopping around if you're after a discount.




