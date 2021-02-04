Superloop introduces $120 discount on superfast NBN plans

If you’ve been bargain hunting for a superfast NBN plan, Superloop has some pretty generous discounts up for grabs — where you can save up to $120 over a six month period. Plus, there’s no need to sign a contract to get this offer.

You can now get Superloop’s NBN 250/25 and NBN 1000/50 plans with a six month discount, bringing prices down significantly to be some of the cheapest Superfast and Ultrafast plans on the market. The catch is that after those first six months, prices will revert back to the usual monthly pricing. Here’s what’s on offer:

  • Unlimited NBN 250: $99.95 per month for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing
  • 3TB NBN 1000: $119.95 per month for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing

These speeds are perfect for someone who craves fast internet, like an avid video streamer or a dedicated online gamer. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a compatible type of NBN connection to receive these fast speeds, as it’s only available to FTTP customers and some HFC customers. You can check with Superloop to see if your NBN connection is eligible for super-fast NBN plans.

How do I get super cheap superfast NBN?

It’s simple — check your address on the Superloop site to ensure your home is compatible with fast-speed NBN, then sign up to the plan of your choice. Keep in mind that these discounts are only for the first six months, then prices revert back to the original pricing, terms apply.

While the NBN 250 plan is unlimited, the NBN 1000 plan has a capped data allowance of 3TB per month. While most users will find this is plenty of data, if you do use all that data in a month, your plan will default to the NBN 100 speed. Although 3TB is typically more than enough data, even for a power user!

The following table shows a selection of published Superloop plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Superfast 250/25 Speed (NBN 250)
  • BYO modem
  • Special offer: $99.95 for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Ultrafast 1000/50

  • Ultrafast 1000/50 Speed (NBN 1000)
  • BYO modem
  • Special offer: $119.95 for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing

min. cost $139.95 over one month

 3TBMax Data**/billing period $139.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

 

Should I sign up to Superloop fast NBN?

Superloop offers a good deal in two respects — speeds and generous discounts. Across all of Superloop’s plans, fast typical evening speeds are listed as quite fast, and discounts are offered across most plans for your first six months, from NBN 25 plans to NBN 1000. However, these offers may be withdrawn at any time, so keep an eye out.

In terms of superfast and ultrafast plans, Superloop offers some mid-range prices, however these six month discounts are very competitive. You’ll find similar discounts from Kogan NBN, which offers NBN 250 for $116.90 per month for the first six months, giving you a $72 saving. Kogan also offers an $84 saving on its NBN 1000 plan over six months, bringing the price down to $134.90 per month over the first six months.

However, make sure you don’t overspend! You’d have to be a very intense internet user to make proper user of NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds, assuming you have a compatible NBN connection, and most users could be spending less for the same basic service. For a household of around three to four moderate internet users, NBN 50 is typically a good place to start, although consider NBN 100 if for larger households of five or more people with bigger internet demands, or NBN 25 if your home is between one and three casual internet users.

You can find a selection of NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans in the table below, however keep in mind you’ll need to be at an address that can handle these speeds. Only FTTP and some HFC addresses can handle superfast and ultrafast NBN plans. If you don’t know if your home can handle these speeds, check with your service provider.

NBN 1000 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Superloop logo

Ultrafast 1000/50

  • Ultrafast 1000/50 Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Special offer: $119.95 for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing

min. cost $139.95 over one month

 3TBMax Data**/billing period $139.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $134.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $148.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $148.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN1000 Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

min. cost $149.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN1000 Liimitless

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

min. cost $154.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $154.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.95 for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN250 Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN250 Liimitless

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $134.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $134.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iPrimus Logo

NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $99 setup fee
  • Modem included ($15 P&H)
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $249 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $135Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

