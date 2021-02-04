Advertisement

If you’ve been bargain hunting for a superfast NBN plan, Superloop has some pretty generous discounts up for grabs — where you can save up to $120 over a six month period. Plus, there’s no need to sign a contract to get this offer.

You can now get Superloop’s NBN 250/25 and NBN 1000/50 plans with a six month discount, bringing prices down significantly to be some of the cheapest Superfast and Ultrafast plans on the market. The catch is that after those first six months, prices will revert back to the usual monthly pricing. Here’s what’s on offer:

Unlimited NBN 250: $99.95 per month for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing

$99.95 per month for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing 3TB NBN 1000: $119.95 per month for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing

These speeds are perfect for someone who craves fast internet, like an avid video streamer or a dedicated online gamer. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a compatible type of NBN connection to receive these fast speeds, as it’s only available to FTTP customers and some HFC customers. You can check with Superloop to see if your NBN connection is eligible for super-fast NBN plans.

How do I get super cheap superfast NBN?

It’s simple — check your address on the Superloop site to ensure your home is compatible with fast-speed NBN, then sign up to the plan of your choice. Keep in mind that these discounts are only for the first six months, then prices revert back to the original pricing, terms apply.

While the NBN 250 plan is unlimited, the NBN 1000 plan has a capped data allowance of 3TB per month. While most users will find this is plenty of data, if you do use all that data in a month, your plan will default to the NBN 100 speed. Although 3TB is typically more than enough data, even for a power user!

Should I sign up to Superloop fast NBN?

Superloop offers a good deal in two respects — speeds and generous discounts. Across all of Superloop’s plans, fast typical evening speeds are listed as quite fast, and discounts are offered across most plans for your first six months, from NBN 25 plans to NBN 1000. However, these offers may be withdrawn at any time, so keep an eye out.

In terms of superfast and ultrafast plans, Superloop offers some mid-range prices, however these six month discounts are very competitive. You’ll find similar discounts from Kogan NBN, which offers NBN 250 for $116.90 per month for the first six months, giving you a $72 saving. Kogan also offers an $84 saving on its NBN 1000 plan over six months, bringing the price down to $134.90 per month over the first six months.

However, make sure you don’t overspend! You’d have to be a very intense internet user to make proper user of NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds, assuming you have a compatible NBN connection, and most users could be spending less for the same basic service. For a household of around three to four moderate internet users, NBN 50 is typically a good place to start, although consider NBN 100 if for larger households of five or more people with bigger internet demands, or NBN 25 if your home is between one and three casual internet users.

You can find a selection of NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans in the table below, however keep in mind you’ll need to be at an address that can handle these speeds. Only FTTP and some HFC addresses can handle superfast and ultrafast NBN plans. If you don’t know if your home can handle these speeds, check with your service provider.