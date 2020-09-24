If you’ve been unimpressed with the NBN so far, or simply can’t get it yet, Tangerine has a suite of new home wireless broadband plans for you.

The low-priced ISP now offers three home wireless broadband plans, each operating on the Optus 4G+ network, with different data amounts per month. Each plan is coupled to a promotional price, where you can get $10 off each month for your first six months, with the best part being that there’s no contracts. Let’s jump into it.

Tangerine’s home wireless broadband: An NBN alternative

Tangerine’s home wireless broadband plans offer some of the best value for money on the market, especially in terms of data inclusions. There’s no contracts and an instant setup, on top of a $10 per month discount for the first six months. You can also bring your own wireless modem, although two are offered at the checkout: one for $259.90, and the other for $329.90.

Plans begin at $59.90 per month for six months for 200GB of data (then $69.90 ongoing), with a mid-range 500GB option available for $69.90 monthly ($79.90 after first six months). There’s also a newly-launched 1000GB plan that’s perfect for heavy data users and families, priced at $89.90 for the first six months (then $99.90 ongoing).

Below you’ll find Tangerine’s home wireless broadband plans, if you’re interested in picking one up.

What is home wireless broadband?

Home wireless broadband is an alternative to the NBN, operating on 3G, 4G and, from some providers, 5G networks. Instead of using existing fibre and copper wiring, it uses the same wireless signals that your phone connects to when accessing the internet, so the speeds are closer to what you can expect from your mobile phone. This makes it noticeably slower than high-speed NBN plans, however it makes a great alternative if you’re unhappy with your fixed-line broadband service, or if you don’t have NBN in your home.

You should consider home wireless broadband if you’re a renter, if you move frequently, or if you don’t like lock-in contracts. It’s also worth consideration if you can’t access a wired connection. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be in range of a 3G or 4G signal, otherwise it won’t work.

Home wireless plans

Several telcos offer home wireless broadband, although you shouldn’t expect it from every provider. If you’re after high-speed connectivity, such as for gaming or high-definition streaming, you should consider the NBN if you can get it, otherwise you may be disappointed by the performance of this type of internet. If you’d like to compare home wireless broadband plans being sold right now, see the table below.