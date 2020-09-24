Tangerine adds 1000GB option to NBN alternative home wireless plans

Posted by

Advertisement

If you’ve been unimpressed with the NBN so far, or simply can’t get it yet, Tangerine has a suite of new home wireless broadband plans for you.

The low-priced ISP now offers three home wireless broadband plans, each operating on the Optus 4G+ network, with different data amounts per month. Each plan is coupled to a promotional price, where you can get $10 off each month for your first six months, with the best part being that there’s no contracts. Let’s jump into it.

Tangerine’s home wireless broadband: An NBN alternative

Tangerine’s home wireless broadband plans offer some of the best value for money on the market, especially in terms of data inclusions. There’s no contracts and an instant setup, on top of a $10 per month discount for the first six months. You can also bring your own wireless modem, although two are offered at the checkout: one for $259.90, and the other for $329.90.

Plans begin at $59.90 per month for six months for 200GB of data (then $69.90 ongoing), with a mid-range 500GB option available for $69.90 monthly ($79.90 after first six months). There’s also a newly-launched 1000GB plan that’s perfect for heavy data users and families, priced at $89.90 for the first six months (then $99.90 ongoing).

Below you’ll find Tangerine’s home wireless broadband plans, if you’re interested in picking one up.

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

What is home wireless broadband?

Home wireless broadband is an alternative to the NBN, operating on 3G, 4G and, from some providers, 5G networks. Instead of using existing fibre and copper wiring, it uses the same wireless signals that your phone connects to when accessing the internet, so the speeds are closer to what you can expect from your mobile phone. This makes it noticeably slower than high-speed NBN plans, however it makes a great alternative if you’re unhappy with your fixed-line broadband service, or if you don’t have NBN in your home.

You should consider home wireless broadband if you’re a renter, if you move frequently, or if you don’t like lock-in contracts. It’s also worth consideration if you can’t access a wired connection. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be in range of a 3G or 4G signal, otherwise it won’t work.

Home wireless plans

Several telcos offer home wireless broadband, although you shouldn’t expect it from every provider. If you’re after high-speed connectivity, such as for gaming or high-definition streaming, you should consider the NBN if you can get it, otherwise you may be disappointed by the performance of this type of internet. If you’d like to compare home wireless broadband plans being sold right now, see the table below.

Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 50

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 70

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Optus wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Wireless Broadband 200GB

  • Includes: B8 18 modem

min. cost $1,560 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Wireless Broadband 500GB

  • Includes: B8 18 modem

min. cost $2,040 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $169 Huawei 4G B525 Modem upfront cost

min. cost $228.90 for the first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $169 Huawei 4G B525 Modem upfront cost

min. cost $248.90 for the first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $49.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $858.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $54.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in a range of colours

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans & prices

September 24th 2020

Get a 12-month price cut on unlimited NBN with Telstra

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans & prices
Advertisement