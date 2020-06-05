Telstra cuts NBN prices in EOFY sale

Telstra is offering an absolute bargain on its NBN plans for its EOFY sale. Currently, customers who sign up to Telstra’s unlimited NBN plans will be getting $10 off each month for up to 12 months, excluding NBN 25 plans with 500GB data.

This brings the price of Telstra’s NBN 50 plan down to $80 for the first 12 months, and Telstra’s NBN 100 plan down to $100 a month. This plan also stacks with any entertainment bundles you decide to add at checkout. This deal is also on top of Telstra’s $0 connection fee for online sign-ups, a free month of Foxtel Now, and an included smart modem.

How can I get this deal?

These deals apply if you’re a new customer through Telstra. After your first 12 months, plans will revert to the standard $90 or $110 monthly price, but you are free to cancel at any time.

Getting on board with Telstra is pretty low risk, as Telstra plans are all contract-free. The big incentive to stick around long-term is the included modem, which is free of charge if f you stay connected for 24 months. However, if you cancel before the end of this period you’ll have to pay out the rest of the modem balance yourself.

Telstra’s EOFY NBN discount is available now to customers who sign up online before 30 June, 2020. Telstra’s Foxtel Now bonus month also expires on 30 June, and is available to all new and returning Foxtel Now customers.

Should I get Telstra NBN?

There’s a lot of joy to be had in a Telstra NBN connection. Straight up there’s the unlimited data available on most plans, which is a must for any data-hungry household.

Telstra prides itself on having a bunch of great entertainment options, including a month of free Foxtel Now access for new NBN customers. Foxtel Now has a lot to offer you if you’re big on streaming TV and movies. The free month includes full access to Westworld, The Walking Dead, Watchmen and Game of Thrones, giving you a taste of what you can expect from the service itself.

If you’re a frequent streamer, Telstra also currently holds the number one spot on Netflix’s speed index for the fastest average prime time Netflix speed in Australia, according to the service’s February 2020 data.

In addition to fast speeds, Telstra also includes its Smart Modem on all plans, and waives modem fees if you stay connected for 24 months. Telstra’s Smart Modem also includes 4G backup, in case your NBN drops out and you need a temporary internet connection in the down time.

You’ll also get an included home phone and unlimited standard national calls on all Telstra NBN plans.

Overall, Telstra’s plans pack a lot in, but the ultimate trade-off is higher prices. Telstra’s plans are typically more expensive than other NBN providers, but if entertainment and extras are important to you it could be well worth the money.

Other great EOFY NBN deals

Vodafone is also offering a similar EOFY sale on NBN plans. New customers can save $10 per month on unlimited data NBN for the first six months, bringing the Vodafone’s Essential, Essential+, and Premium plans down to $55, $65 and $85 per month respectively.

Vodafone’s plans are also month-to-month, but like Telstra the included WiFi modem is only free if you stay connected long-term (in this case, 36 months). If you do want to jump on Vodafone’s NBN offer, it’s available now through to 30 June, 2020.

Looking to save some money?

Other NBN providers offer some great deals on NBN plans. Here’s a snapshot of them.

To find the right plan for you, head to Canstar Blue’s NBN comparison tool.