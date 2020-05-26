Telstra has launched a new cut-price NBN offer today (May 26) as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact it has had on Australian families.

The Connected Family Internet Offer is a $35 per month credit for the first 12 months you stay on Telstra’s NBN 25 plan, effectively lowering the monthly price from $75 down to $40 for 12 months.

The intention is to provide a reliable home internet connection to families experiencing financial hardship, and to school aged children having to learn from home. This offer is available to new and existing Telstra customers, and will expire on 30 June 2020.

Included in the offer is 500GB of data per month, and a Telstra Smart Modem when you stay connected for the full year. After the first 12 months, the plan reverts to being $75 per month, but you’re free to cancel the plan once your discount ends. However, if you do leave before the 12 month mark, you will need to pay the remaining balance of your Telstra modem.

The plan also includes a home phone line, and unlimited standard calls to Australian fixed line and mobile numbers.

How can I get the Connected Family Internet Offer?

Telstra’s offer is part of NBN Co’s previously announced $150 million scheme to assist families with children studying from home. To be eligible for the Telstra Connected Family Internet Offer, you need to satisfy some requirements with Telstra. To apply, you need to fill this criteria:

You need to be receiving the Family Tax Benefit Part A or Part B

You either need to be an existing internet plan customer with Telstra or you don’t have home internet

You haven’t connected to the NBN through another provider in the past three months

If you’re approved for the Connected Family offer but change plans or stop receiving an eligible Family Tax Benefit, the credit will be removed from your bill going forward.

Telstra joins several other leading NBN providers in offering discounted NBN 25 plans to low-income families. Vodafone, Flip, and Aussie Broadband have all confirmed that they will offer free or heavily discounted NBN 25 plans to qualifying customers from now through to the end of September.

