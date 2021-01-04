With many Australians spending much of 2020 working, studying and entertaining from home, it’s no surprise that broadband traffic has spiked significantly. Now, Telstra has revealed the most data-hungry Australian suburbs to connect to its fixed-line networks in the last 12 months.

Ranked by average data used per household, Telstra has declared Australia’s most data-intensive suburb of 2020 to be Williams Landing (Victoria), with residents downloading an average of 567.70GB per home over the course of the year. That’s an increase of 27 per cent when compared to last year’s number-one suburb, Coomera in Queensland, which used 445.8GB of data per household in 2019.

The most data-hungry state in Australia was the Northern Territory, weighing in at an average of 327.98GB per household over a monthly period. Those are massive amounts – perhaps not that high for a gaming household or large family, but equivalent to streaming several hundred 4K movies per home.

Data use spikes during 2020 lockdowns

Such download amounts are be expected from a year where we were all inside, working from home, streaming and gaming, and putting tonnes of pressure on the NBN network. Daytime peak traffic went up by as much as 70 per cent compared to the start of March, while upload traffic went up by more than 100 per cent during the day, thanks to millions of users switching to work-from-home arrangements.

As expected, the most data-intensive days of the year coincided with major video game updates, such as those for Call of Duty and Fortnite, with average download sizes exceeding 30GB for each update.

If you’re wondering if your postcode made the list of the Australia’s biggest data users, you’ll find the top 10 below. Suburbs are ranked by average data use per household over 2020.

Williams Landing, VIC – 567.70GB Edmondson Park, NSW – 546.79GB Shortland, NSW – 541.68GB Huntfield Heights, SA – 524.30GB Oakleigh South, VIC – 519.09GB Upper Coomera, QLD – 519.09GB Wyndham Vale, VIC – 515.37GB Aintree, VIC – 513.93GB Hoxton Park, NSW – 503.60GB Windsor Gardens, SA – 502.65GB

If you haven’t cared all that much about your home internet connection in the past, the last year has shown that it’s more than important. Whether it be for multiple devices in the home, intense online gaming or high definition streaming, your home internet connection defines how your house connects to the world.

What were the most data-intensive days of 2020?

Gaming led the charge for all of the most data-intensive days of 2020 according to Telstra, mostly revolving around Fortnite and Call of Duty updates. You’ll find them all below, ranked highest to lowest of the top 10:

August 5: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 5 release August 15: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone and Fortnite updates May 19: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone update v1.21 release September 29: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 release March 27: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone v1.8 release July 25: AFL, Fortnite 10.2 update November 10: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone and Fortnite updates, Xbox Series X|S launch April 8: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone v1.19 release December 2: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 release July 15: Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone and Fortnite updates

Speaking from experience, these updates were huge. Some of the Call of Duty updates weighed in well over 40GB, meaning they’d take upwards of five hours to install on an NBN 25 connection. For that reason, if you’re a gamer, you should keep your eye out for a good plan. Below you’ll find a selection of NBN plans catering for gamers of all types.