If you’ve been interested in making the switch to a Telstra NBN plan, you could get a sizeable monthly discount for a limited time.

Right now, you can get Telstra’s premium NBN 100 plan with $180 off over a 12-month period, saving you $15 every month. This brings the price down from $110 per month, to $95 per month for your first year.

This is a great deal if you want a fast home internet speed from a popular NBN provider without needing to pay the full price for 12 months. This offer ends on October 25.

How do I save $180 with Telstra NBN?

All you need to do is sign up on Telstra’s NBN 100 internet plan before October 25. The discount only applies to the Premium Speed NBN 100 plan, so you won’t be able to get it on Telstra’s NBN 25 or NBN 50 plans. The $180 discount is applied in monthly $15 installments over 12 months, and if you leave your Telstra plan before the end of that period, you won’t get any further discounts. This deal is available to new customers only.

Included in the plan you’ll get the Telstra Smart Modem, which is free if you stay connected for 24 months. If you leave before this period ends, you’ll need to pay out the remaining modem cost ($9 for every month remaining). Terms apply. You’ll also get a phone line, Telstra Plus rewards points, no connection fees and three months of included standard BINGE access. If you’re interested in moving to Telstra NBN, check out the plans in the table below.

Should I get a Telstra NBN plan?

Telstra might be one of the most popular NBN providers nationwide, but you shouldn’t feel like you have to pick up a Telstra plan, especially given how many other providers are there with competitive NBN plans on offer.

Telstra has some notable inclusions, such as a phone line, three months of BINGE access, and a Smart Modem with a 4G internet backup during outages, but the telco is also one of the more expensive internet providers in Australia. Although you’ll be getting lots of features, you’ll be spending a lot more too, so it’s up to you to decide if the extra perks are worth a higher monthly bill.

If you’re looking for lower prices, there’s plenty of cheaper NBN providers on the market, including Mate, Aussie Broadband and Internode. If you’re interested in seeing what you could save with another provider, check out the table below for a wide range of plans.