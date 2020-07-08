Advertisement

Telstra is offering a great deal for new customers wanting NBN 100 – $20 off for the first three months, to a total saving of $60.

Sign up to Telstra’s Premium NBN with unlimited data before 31 July, 2020, and you’ll receive a three-month discount on the normal monthly price of $110. You’ll pay $90 per month for your first three months, the same price as Telstra’s NBN 50 plan with unlimited data.

This discount includes a $0 connection fee when you sign up online, and is exclusive to customers who are new to Telstra. You’ll also get a free month of Foxtel now on this plan, plus unlimited standard calls to national, local and mobile numbers.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up with Telstra before the end of July 2020. Included is a free Telstra Smart Modem with 4G backup; normally $216, Telstra will waive modem costs if you stay connected for 24 months.

Keep in mind that this discount is only available for the NBN 100 plan, and also that you’ll need to have a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection type to qualify. Due to the infrastructure needed to support high-speed NBN, Telstra now only offers NBN 100 to FTTP or HFC customers. So if you have a Fibre to the Node, Fibre to the Curb, or Fibre to the Building connection, you’re unable to get NBN 100 through Telstra (but may still be able to sign up for premium speed NBN through other providers).

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get Telstra NBN?

There’s a lot of great bonuses with Telstra NBN that come coupled with the service. Firstly, Telstra proudly tote the title of being ‘Number One NBN for streaming Netflix‘, being the top-rated provider on Netflix’s ISP Speed Index as of February 2020.

Telstra also has a rewards program, named Telstra Plus, where you can earn points to redeem for devices, accessories and discounts on movies and sports tickets. A free month of Foxtel Now comes included with every plan, giving you access to all kinds of TV and movies in the Foxtel library, like Watchmen and Game of Thrones.

A bundled-in Telstra modem comes included, and is free if you stay connected for 24 months; otherwise, you’ll need to pay up to $216 in modem costs if you cancel your service early. Telstra also offers phone lines and call bundles, with all plans including unlimited standard calls to Australian numbers.

Telstra NBN plans are month-to-month, so apart from this modem commitment (which you can avoid with a BYO modem) you can go in fairly risk-free. If you’re unsatisfied with your Telstra service, Telstra offers a 30-day NBN Satisfaction Guarantee, where you can get your money back on any plan fees and return any technology without any obligations.

If you’d like to see how Telstra NBN stacks up against other NBN providers, compare plans in the table below.