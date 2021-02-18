Save $240 over six months on a Telstra NBN 1000 plan

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Aussie Broadband and Superloop earlier this month, Telstra is now offering big discounts on its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, which could save you $240 over the course of six months.

This offer is available on the NBN 250/25 and NBN 1000/50 plans from Telstra as a six-month introductory discount, becoming a considerably cheap option if you want to upgrade to a Superfast or an Ultrafast speed. That being said, it’s still an expensive option for home internet.

These deals also stack with an NBN 100 deal Telstra is currently offering, with $10 per month slashed off NBN 100 over six months (ends March 29). Because Telstra treats NBN 250 and NBN 1000 as an upgrade to its Premium NBN 100 plans, you essentially get two discounts in one purchase. Here are the deal details:

Unlimited NBN 250: $100 per month for the first six months, then $140 ongoing

$100 per month for the first six months, then $140 ongoing Unlimited NBN 1000: $140 per month for the first six months, then $180 ongoing

Keep in mind that only homes with FTTP connections and some homes with HFC connections will be able to access NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds, as they are too fast for other NBN types. This deal wraps up on April 30.

How do I save $240 on NBN 1000 with Telstra?

You need to sign up on a Telstra NBN 100 plan, and then add the NBN 250 or NBN 1000 speed as an add-on. Just make sure with Telstra first that your home is capable of the speed upgrades – you can check your NBN connection type online via Telstra or through NBN Co. If you’d like to get to the Telstra checkout quickly, use our links in the table below.

Telstra Superfast & Ultrafast NBN Plans The following table shows a selection of Telstra NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Superfast NBN Superfast Speed (NBN 250)

Typical evening speed: 215Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021

Special offer: $100 per month for the first six months, then $140

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $3,459 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $140 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Ultrafast NBN Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)

Typical evening speed: 250Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021

Special offer: $140 per month for the first six months, then $180

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $4,419 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $180 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Should I get Telstra’s superfast NBN speeds?

Telstra is undoubtedly one of the biggest players in the NBN market, with one of the biggest customer bases in Australia. Telstra prides itself on its huge name, and while you might not expect the cheapest prices in the country from Telstra, you’ll get several perks and inclusions that not everyone provides.

Firstly, Telstra is one of the few NBN providers that actually offers NBN 250 and NBN 1000. These speeds are not available from most NBN retailers. You can also get access to an optional Telstra Smart Modem, which customers can get for free, provided they stay signed up for 24 months. If you leave your Telstra plan early, you’ll need to pay the modem out, minus the months you were signed up for.

Three months of free BINGE access is also included on all Telstra NBN plans, and customers who sign up online don’t have to pay a $99 connection fee. A phone service is also included with Telstra NBN, allowing you to have a bundled-in home phone at no extra cost. You can also add on a Telstra TV package, which you might like if you’re a TV lover, and the Telstra Game Optimiser, if you’re a gaming fanatic.

As far as this deal goes though, right now you’ll find similar discounts from Kogan NBN, Superloop and Aussie Broadband:

Aussie Broadband: Save $180 over a six month period on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans (discounted by $30 per month)

Save $180 over a six month period on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans (discounted by $30 per month) Superloop: Save $120 over a six month period on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans (discounted by $20 per month)

Save $120 over a six month period on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans (discounted by $20 per month) Kogan NBN: Save $72 on NBN 250 or $84 on NBN 1000 over a six month period (discounted by $12 and $14 per month respectively)

Savings aside, you’d need to be a heavy-duty internet user to get the most out of an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. These plans don’t do anything differently from standard NBN plans – the only difference is that your maximum download and upload speeds will be significantly faster. While the speed upgrade on its own is something that you won’t notice all that much for general browsing and social media use, you’ll find it useful for doing big downloads, or if you’re part of a large household.

If you’re not typically a heavy-duty downloader, you should consider picking up an NBN 50 or an NBN 100 plan instead. But if you’re sold on NBN 250 or NBN 1000, check out the plans in the table below.