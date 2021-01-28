Get $60 off Telstra NBN plans over six months

Advertisement

Telstra is slashing the price of its NBN plans for new customers, offering a $60 discount over a six-month period in the form of a bill credit. This is a fairly common offer across the NBN market, with plenty of top providers offering price cuts for the first six to 12 months on new plans, but it’s notable that Telstra is now doing it, too.

This deal is for both of Telstra’s unlimited data NBN plans, including NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds. This plan comes with a modem included, that you’ll get for free if you stay signed up for 24 months – leave early, and you’ll be asked to pay out the outstanding modem balance. Stay signed up for six months to get the full $60 saving. Terms apply.

How do get money off Telstra NBN

You can get this offer by signing up on a Telstra NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan with unlimited data. Keep in mind that the $60 saving is applied in the form of a monthly $10 bill credit over six months – meaning that to earn the full $60 off, you’ll need to stay signed up over that period.

The $10 discount brings down the cost of Telstra’s NBN 50 plan to $80 per month, and NBN 100 to $100 monthly. After the promotional period ends, plans will revert to $90 and $110 per month respectively.

To save on modem costs, stay signed up for 24 months, otherwise you’ll have to pay the modem out in full. You can also get a Telstra TV bundled with your plan, as well as the Telstra Game Optimiser. Telstra NBN plans also currently come with three months of standard BINGE streaming access for free.

Should I get a Telstra NBN plan?

As Australia’s largest telco, Telstra has a lot to offer on its NBN plans, but it’s worth shopping around if price is a priority. Telstra NBN plans feature a Telstra Smart Modem, which is capable of a 4G backup in case your internet connection goes down; an included call pack, in case you need a home phone; and three months of standard BINGE streaming at no extra cost.

Telstra customers also get access to some of the fastest typical evening speeds currently available from Australian NBN providers on NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, and can also sign up to the Game Optimiser for an additional cost. You can also pick up a Telstra TV by paying a bit extra, and have it coupled to your NBN plan.

That being said, Telstra also has some of the highest prices – even with this discount in mind. If you’re after a low price, it might be worth looking elsewhere, unless you’re going to take advantage of everything Telstra has to offer. If you’re a fan of the six-month discount on offer from Telstra, you can find similar deals from the providers below:

