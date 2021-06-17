Advertisement

Just weeks after announcing its first round of EOFY discounts, Telstra is offering another mid-year deal: a massive $240 off its NBN 100 plan, bringing the price down to $90 per month over 12 months. If you’re looking to try out another NBN provider, or if you’ve been looking to sign up on a Telstra plan for some time, this deal marks as good a time as ever.

How can I save $240 on Telstra’s NBN 100 plan

You can save $240 on Telstra’s NBN 100 plan and only pay $90 per month over your first 12 months by signing up before the discount period ends (minimum cost $306 over one month). After the year-long discount period, prices will revert back to the standard $110 per month ongoing.

This deal isn’t available on other Telstra’s slower speed tiers, but does apply if you add a fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000 speed boost to your plan. Keep in mind that some households won’t be able to get this plan due to the NBN connection type being used – FTTP, HFC and FTTC customers are eligible, but only select FTTN and FTTB customers are. Check on the Telstra website when signing up to see if you’re eligible.

New Telstra NBN customers can also enjoy an additional 20,000 bonus Telstra Plus points when switching to Telstra home internet before June 30. These points can go towards additional purchases through the Telstra Plus shop, where you can pick up new phones, gadgets and more. Terms apply.

The NBN offer is only available to new customers and wraps up on June 30. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to BYO modem, as to get the discount, you’ll have to get Telstra’s $216 modem. This modem is free after 24 months of being signed up, but is otherwise $216. If you leave early, you’ll need to pay off the remaining modem cost ($9 for every month not yet paid). The discount is applied in the form of a $20 credit every month for 12 months. Terms apply.

The following table shows selected published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I sign up on a Telstra NBN plan?

Widely known as Australia’s most popular telco and NBN provider, albeit one of the more expensive, Telstra’s not the worst choice when looking for an internet plan. The telco offers fast typical evening speeds on all speed tiers (25Mbps on NBN 25, 50Mbps on NBN 50 and so on), plus plenty of perks and extras. Customers can enjoy three months of a standard BINGE subscription as a part of Telstra NBN plans, and you won’t have to pay a connection fee when signing up online.

If you’d like to compare Telstra to some other NBN providers, check out the table below – you might just find your next NBN plan.