Get $120 off Telstra’s NBN 100 Plan over six months

Telstra is offering a hot discount at the moment on its premium NBN 100 plan.

For a limited time, you can get $120 in total off Telstra’s NBN 100 plan, and pay $90 per month for six months, rather than the standard $110 per month price. After six months, the price will revert back to $110 per month, although that’s still a lot of savings. This deal ends on June 30, 2021, and is available to new customers.

How do I save $120 on Telstra NBN?

You can save $20 every month for six months on Telstra’s NBN 100 plan by signing up before June 30. The $20 saving is applied in the form of a monthly bill credit over six months, giving you a full $120 off if you stay signed up for that period.

The following table shows selected published prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Do keep in mind though that if you sign up for a Telstra plan with the Telstra Smart Modem bundled in, you’ll need to stay connected for 24-months, otherwise you’ll need to pay out the smart modem in full if you leave.

This offer also stacks with Telstra’s current $30 monthly discount on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. This means with both deals combined, you can effectively save $50 per month on either plan for six months (that’s a saving of $300 in total).

You can find Telstra’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans in the table below. Note that these speeds are only available to certain customers on FTTP and HFC connections, so make sure you check with Telstra that you can access this service before you sign up.

Telstra Superfast & Ultrafast NBN Plans The following table shows a selection of Telstra NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Superfast NBN Superfast Speed (NBN 250)

Typical evening speed: 215Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Offer available until withdrawn.

Special offer: $90 per month for the first six months, then $140. Offer ends June 30.

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $3,459 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $140 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Ultrafast NBN Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)

Typical evening speed: 250Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Offer available until withdrawn.

Special offer: $130 per month for the first six months, then $180. Offer ends June 30.

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $4,419 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $180 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Should I sign up on a Telstra plan?

As Australia’s biggest NBN provider, Telstra has a lot to offer its customers as far as inclusions go. Offering the odd deal here and there, and covering NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds, Telstra is often considered to be one of the priciest NBN providers on the market. All NBN plans include unlimited data (except for NBN 25 plans), with no connection fees for those who sign up online.

Speed-lovers might enjoy Telstra’s commitment to typical evening speeds of 25Mbps on NBN 25 plans, 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans and 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans. Gamers will also find a lot of joy in Telstra’s ‘Game Optimiser’ tool, which enhances your online gameplay for an additional $10 per month.

Customers also have the option of picking up the Telstra Smart Modem, which is free if you stay connected for 24-months. The smart modem includes a 4G backup, which kicks in if your NBN service is disrupted. Telstra customers also get a bundled-in VoIP phone line, along with three-months of complimentary standard BINGE access.

If you’d like to compare Telstra NBN to the competition, check out the table below.