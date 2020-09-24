Get a 12-month price cut on unlimited NBN with Telstra

Advertisement

Telstra has a new money-saving deal available across all of its unlimited data NBN plans. From now until November 2, you can save $10 a month for 12 months on your Telstra NBN plan, to a total of $120 over your first year.

This deal is open to new customers only, and is great if you’re after a bunch of bundled services. Though you’ll have to be quick: Telstra is ending this deal on November 2.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer exclusively through Telstra if you’re a new customer, and if you sign up on an unlimited data NBN plan. Telstra’s plans are contract-free, which means you can leave at anytime, but you’ll need to pay out any remaining modem costs.

The Telstra Smart Modem, a home internet device exclusive to Telstra, is included on all plans. You’ll get the modem for free if you stay connected for 24 months, otherwise you’ll have to pay it out entirely once you leave.

Telstra’s $10 per month discount is offered the form of a monthly credit, which you’ll receive on each bill issued within the first 12 months. The prices available are as follows:

Unlimited Data: NBN 50/20 speed for $90/mth $80/mth for 12 months, min. cost $80 + $216 modem

Premium Speed + Unlimited Data: NBN 100/20 for $110/mth $100/mth for 12 months, min. cost $100 + $216 modem

This offer is not available on the Standard NBN 25 plan, which is priced at $75 per month for 500GB of data.

Should I go with Telstra NBN?

Telstra is still the biggest name in the Australian telco and ISP markets. Typically you can expect high prices from this telco, so this discount is more than welcome if you’re looking to shave a few dollars off your broadband bill.

Telstra offers customers the option of bundling its NBN plans in with entertainment offerings, such as a Telstra TV, a set-top box for your lounge room capable of keeping your streaming services under the control of a single remote. Customers can also currently get three months of standard BINGE access included free on all plans, where you can watch shows like Game of Thrones, Watchmen and Chernobyl.

Telstra offers NBN 25 (limited to 500GB of data per month), NBN 50 and NBN 100 without connection fees and with a Telstra Smart Modem included, valued at $216. Stay connected for 24 months, and you’ll get the modem for free, otherwise you’ll have to pay it out once you leave. A phone line is also included in each NBN plan. Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, and can be left anytime, however you’ll only get the full discount on this current offer if you stay connected for 12 months.

Until September 30, new customers signing up online on the NBN 100 plan can also get 40,000 Telstra Plus Points, which can be spent at the Rewards store on phones and gadgets (keep in mind that NBN 100 through Telstra is only available to customers on FTTP and HFC connections).

