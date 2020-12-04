Top 5 best deals on NBN plans

Everyone likes to save a bit of money, and if you’re in the market for a new NBN plan, the good news is that several providers are currently offering some great discounts.

It’s not uncommon for telcos to offer discounts and bonuses on internet and phone plans, but with some of these NBN deals are available by default to new customers without a time limit, so you don’t need to sign up by a certain time to take advantage of the offer.

Let’s take a look at some of the NBN providers offering some great discounts on NBN plans.

Superloop NBN deals

Superloop might be a slightly lesser known name when it comes to NBN plans, but this provider has put focus on offering straightforward plans across a range of speed tiers (including super-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000). You can choose between their pre-built ‘popular plans’, or customise your own plan. The ‘popular plans’ include discounts on your monthly plan fees for the first six months of your connection, with up to $20 off available. After six months, plans revert back to standard monthly pricing.

So how much can you save if you sign up to a Superloop plan?

NBN 25 plan — $49.95 per month for first six months, then $64.95 ongoing (save $15 each month, $90 over six months)

NBN 50 plan — $58.95 per month for first six months, then $78.95 ongoing (save $20 each month, $120 over six months)

NBN 100/20 plan — $74.95 per month for first six months, then $89.95 ongoing (save $15 each month, $90 over six months)

NBN 100/40 plan — $83.95 per month for first six months, then $98.95 ongoing (save $15 each month, $90 over six months)

Superloop doesn’t have an expiry available for these offers but they may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of Superloop NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Tangerine NBN deals

Tangerine has offered discounts on its NBN plans for quite some time for new customers. Like with Superloop, these discounts are available for the first six months of your plan, then your plan fees revert back to full price after those six months. Let’s take a look at how much you’ll save by signing up to a NBN plan with Tangerine.

NBN 25 plan — $49.90 per month for first six months, then $59.90 ongoing (save $10 each month, $60 over six months)

NBN 50 plan — $59.90 per month for first six months, then $69.90 ongoing (save $10 each month, $60 over six months)

NBN 100 plan — $74.90 per month for first six months, then $89.90 ongoing (save $15 each month, $90 over six months)

Like with Superloop, there is no expiry listed on this offer but it may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of Tangerine NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Advertisement

Kogan NBN deals

Kogan is another NBN provider with discounts on plan fees for your first six months, with prices reverting back after those six months are over. Not only does Kogan offer this discount on plans with the more common NBN speeds, but you can also pick up these discounts on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Here are the discounts you can pick up with Kogan NBN plans.

NBN 25 plan — $57.90 per month for first six months, then $63.90 ongoing (save $6 each month, $36 over six months)

NBN 50 plan — $63.90 per month for first six months, then $71.90 ongoing (save $8 each month, $48 over six months)

NBN 100 plan — $78.90 per month for first six months, then $88.90 ongoing (save $10 each month, $60 over six months)

NBN 250 plan — $116.90 per month for first six months, then $128.90 ongoing (save $12 each month, $72 over six months)

NBN 1000 plan — $134.90 per month for first six months, then $148.90 ongoing (save $14 each month, $84 over six months)

No expiry is currently listed for these offers, however they may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



TPG NBN deals

TPG also offers a discount for your first six months, however this is currently a promo for new customers on the NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $79.99 per month for the first six months then $89.99 ongoing (save $10 each month, $60 over six months). This discount is available on both month-to-month and six-month plans. While no expiry for this offer is listed, the offer may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of TPG NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Internode NBN deals

Internode, like TPG, offers its six-month discount on only one plan, this time on its popular NBN 50 speed tier. However unlike TPG, you’ll only be able to pick up this discount on a six-month contract as it is not available on the month-to-month plan. You’ll pay $59.99 per month for the first six months, then $79.99 ongoing (save $20 each month, $120 over six months). No expiry for this offer is currently listed on site, however the offer may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of Internode NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Other NBN deals

The above listed providers and plans aren’t the only NBN deals going around, however many other offers are only available for a limited time. Dodo, Southern Phone, Vodafone and Tomi are a handful of NBN providers that have offers around, here is what you can get from these providers.

Dodo NBN 100 plan (month-to-month and 12-month plans) — $80 per month for your first 12 months, then $85 ongoing (save $5 each month, $60 over 12 months). Offer expires December 16, 2020, terms apply.

Southern Phone NBN 100 plan — $79 per month for first 12 months, then $95 ongoing (save $16 each month, $192 over 12 months). Offer expires December 31, 2020, terms apply.

Vodafone NBN 25, 50 & 100 plans — save $10 off plan fees for six months. Offer expires December 21, 2020, terms apply.

Tomi NBN 25 plan (12 month contract) — $50 per month for first six months, then $64.90 ongoing (save $14.90 each month, $89.40 over six months). Terms apply.

Should I sign up to a discounted NBN plan?

Saving a bit of money is great, but the cheapest NBN price or best deal shouldn’t be the only reason you sign up to a provider. Finding a provider that suits your needs and is at the right price point is an important part in signing up to an NBN plan.

If you want to know what other Aussies think of internet providers, you might want to take a look at Canstar Blue’s annual Customer Satisfaction Ratings for NBN providers. Aussies ranked their NBN provider on factors such as customer service and reliability. While everyone will have a different experience with their internet provider, it might be a good indication of what Aussies think about their telco and plan.

For those who want a good speed performance, you might want to look at how providers perform as part of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) measuring broadband report, which is updated every few months. Of course your own experience might differ to what is in the report, but these reports still provide a good insight into overall performance.

While the discounted plans we’ve covered in this guide might be what you’re looking for, it’s still worth comparing a range of plans and providers to see what is out there. The following table shows a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.