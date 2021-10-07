If you’ve been interested in trying out a fast NBN speed, TPG has a cheap six-month offer for you on its fastest NBN plans.

For a limited time, you can get TPG’s NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans with discounts applied, saving you up to $180 over a six-month period. Keep in mind that these discounts are available until withdrawn, so if you’re interested in a bargain, don’t wait around for too long.

How do I save up to $180 on a fast TPG NBN plan?

Right now, TPG’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are all available with price cuts for your first six months, reverting back to their standard monthly costs after the discount period ends. These discounts are available on all NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, irrespective of if they’re on a lock-in contract, month-to-month, or involve a TPG modem, with the only condition being that you need to be a new TPG customer. Terms apply.

Here’s how much you can save on each applicable plan over the six-month period:

NBN 100: $79.99 per month for the first six months, then $89.99 thereafter (save $60)

$79.99 per month for the first six months, then $89.99 thereafter (save $60) NBN 250: $94.99 per month for the first six months, then $124.99 thereafter (save $180)

$94.99 per month for the first six months, then $124.99 thereafter (save $180) NBN 1000: $114.99 per month for the first six months, then $144.99 thereafter (save $180)

Keep in mind that the NBN 12, NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans aren’t covered by this discount. Also, be aware that TPG’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP and select HFC-connected households only (you can check if your household is eligible through the TPG address checker). You can find TPG’s NBN plans below – scroll down to find TPG’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

The following table shows selected published TPG NBN plans from Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Below you’ll find TPG’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

TPG NBN 250 & NBN 1000 Plans

NBN Home Superfast Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)

$0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts

Special offer: $94.99 per month for first 6 months, then $124.99 ongoing. Terms apply. min. cost $124.99 over first month Unlimited

NBN Home Ultrafast Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)

$0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts

Special offer: $114.99 per month for first 6 months, then $144.99 ongoing. Terms apply. min. cost $144.99 over first month Unlimited

Should I get a TPG NBN plan?

TPG is one of the biggest NBN providers in the country, supported by its merger with Vodafone Australia and ownership of brands including iiNet and Internode. This positions it as a similar-size NBN provider to Telstra and Optus, however, TPG plans are typically a little cheaper, and lack some extras such as entertainment.

This being said, TPG plans typically cost a bit more than what you can expect from lesser-known providers, like Tangerine, Superloop or Flip, so if value is what you’re after, you might want to consider shopping around.

TPG has also started to offer 5G home broadband, offering maximum speeds and unlimited data for $79.99 per month, although you’ll need to live at an address covered by the Vodafone 5G network. If you’re looking for a fast NBN alternative, you might want to give 5G home broadband a look.

