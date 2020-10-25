Did you spend your weekend struggling with slow and frustrating internet? Or perhaps you’re unhappy with the performance of your current provider and looking to try a new NBN plan?

Whatever the reason, upgrading your NBN plan or switching providers isn’t as complicated as you might think. The key is to compare NBN plans from a range of telcos, and at Canstar Blue, we’ve done the hard work for you, with a huge range of NBN providers and plans available to compare using our free comparison tool.

If you want a quick comparison of NBN plans to see what’s out there, let’s take a look at some deals that might convince you to upgrade.

Upgrade to NBN 50 plan

If you’ve been frustrated by slow NBN speeds, or maybe you want to watch Netflix in HD without constant buffering, it could be the time to switch to a faster NBN speed. If you’re on the NBN 12 or NBN 25 speed tiers and find your internet to be slow, it might be that these plan speeds are not fast enough for your needs.

For example, if you’re trying to stream HD quality video (whether that’s for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ or something else) on a TV and you’re on an NBN 12 or NBN 25 plan, it’s possible this connection is too slow for your needs, especially in peak usage time between 7pm and 11pm when network congestion is typically at its highest. Netflix states that, for HD quality streaming, you’ll need around 5.0Mbps, and while some NBN 25 plans might be able to handle HD video streaming, NBN Co recommends that a Home Basic II, or NBN 25, plan is best suited to SD (standard definition) video streaming only, with Home Basic I, or NBN 12, not recommended for any video streaming.

So, if you want to upgrade to a plan on the NBN 50 speed tier, let’s take a look at some of the best NBN 50 plans you can switch to today.

Unlimited NBN 50 Plans Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost (excluding discounts), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Upgrade to NBN 100 plan

Want even faster speeds than NBN 50? NBN 100 is available from a range of NBN providers, however access to these speeds may be limited by the NBN connection type you have. NBN Co recommends Home Fast or NBN 100 plans are suitable for HD and 4K video streaming.

Typically if you sign up to a NBN plan, the provider might check if your home’s connection is able to support the speed you’ve chosen. Telstra, for example, only allows homes with FTTP and HFC to connect to its NBN 100 plan, while homes with FTTB and FTTC connections will be checked for suitability after connection.

If NBN 100 sounds like the right plan for your home, here’s a selection of NBN 100 plans that you can switch to with a compatible NBN connection.

Unlimited NBN 100 Plans Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost (excluding discounts), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Upgrade to NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans

If NBN 100 still isn’t fast enough for you, there are plans available on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers. These plans are good for 4K and 8K video streaming along with super-fast downloads.

There aren’t too many providers currently offering these plans, and they are quite expensive. Like with NBN 100, you’ll find access to NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds is limited to certain areas and connection types, so it’s best to check your address with your provider with choice before signing up.

How to compare NBN plans

If you’re unsure how to take the first step to compare and then switch NBN plans, there are a few things to consider before swapping to a new provider or plan.

The above mentioned details on the various speed tiers might give you a good indication of what type of speed will best suit your needs. Once you’ve decided which speed tier you want — and you’ve checked your home’s NBN connection type to ensure you can access that speed tier — it’s time to compare a range of plans and providers.

When it comes to comparing NBN providers, it can be hard to know which provider will be best for you. Each year at Canstar Blue we release our Most Satisfied Customers rating for NBN providers based on results from a survey of more than 4,400 Australians. Providers are rated on factors such as speed and reliability, customer service and value for money, with an overall satisfaction rating awarded. For the 2020 report, the top six NBN providers are:

Aussie Broadband Westnet Internode Belong TPG iiNet

These results might help inform you on what other Aussies think of their NBN provider, and could provide a good starting point for comparing NBN plans.

Of course, your NBN comparison could be based more on price and finding the cheapest plan, or perhaps you’re more interested in extras such as entertainment add-ons like Telstra TV or Fetch. You could also base your comparison on speed performance based on the latest ACCC measuring broadband report, which helps identify which of Australia’s most popular NBN providers have the best NBN speed performance during peak evening times.

Once you’ve decided what is most important to you for an NBN plan, you can use our internet comparison tool to compare more plans and providers than those we’ve already listed on this page, to help you find the best deal for your needs.