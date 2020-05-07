Vodafone brings back NBN price cut for new customers

Advertisement

While Vodafone is known primarily as a mobile provider, the telco has also been in the NBN game since 2017. In that time, customers have enjoyed some seriously competitive plans and prices – including a popular new introductory discount that’s once again available for new customers.

Sign up for Vodafone NBN, and you’ll save $10 per month on your standard plan cost for your first six months of service. The discount is available on all three NBN speed tiers on offer, including:

Essential (Standard Evening Speed / NBN 25): now $55 per month (normally $65)

Essential+ (Standard Plus Evening Speed / NBN 50): now $65 per month (normally $75)

Premium (Premium Evening Speed / NBN 100): now $85 per month (normally $95)

Whichever plan you go with, you’ll save a total of $60 over your first six months. Factor in the discount, and Vodafone offers some of the lowest prices on the market for each speed tier, with the $55 Essential plan being Vodafone’s lowest-ever NBN price point.

As Vodafone’s plans are month-to-month and contract-free, there’s no obligation to stick around after the discount period ends. However, keep in mind that Vodafone plans do include a Vodafone WiFi Hub that’s free of charge to customers who stay connected for 36 months – if you cancel your plan, you’ll need to pay off the remaining modem balance.

Vodafone’s new customer discount is available now through to 30 June, 2020 unless extended.

Vodafone NBN plans

All of Vodafone’s NBN plans include unlimited data, and come with a Vodafone WiFi Hub. Normally priced at $180, this device is reduced to $o when customers stay connected to their plan for 36 months.

Not just a modem, the WiFi Hub also offers 4G backup during NBN faults or outages, or in the downtime before your new NBN connection is up and running. This means you’ll be able to connect to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network to power your broadband for up to 30 days at a time, with a maximum download speed of 12Mbps.

In addition to the $10 monthly discount offered to new customers, Vodafone NBN users may also qualify for further savings by bundling other eligible broadband or mobile plans. Customers can save up to 20% each month by bundling selected Vodafone NBN, mobile, tablet, and mobile broadband plans under one account and bill.

Vodafone also offers a 30-day Network Satisfaction Guarantee to new customers. If you’re unhappy with your speed or connection on your new Vodafone NBN plan, you can leave within 30 days for a full refund of your plan fee.

NBN deals compared

Vodafone isn’t the only NBN provider offering introductory prices to new customers. Competitors including Tangerine, Kogan, Southern Phone and Internode currently provide limited-time discounts to new customers across various speed tiers, including the coveted NBN 50 price point – so it really pays to shop around before making a commitment.

If you’re in the market for a new NBN provider, we’ve listed a selection of plans for each speed tier in the below tables.

Image: Kristina Bessolova / Shutterstock