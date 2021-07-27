Advertisement

If you’re looking for a home internet solution that isn’t the NBN, it might be worth considering home wireless broadband – and with that, Vodafone’s new wireless broadband offer.

Right now, Vodafone is offering its 4G home wireless broadband plans with a free first month, and a $5 discount on plan fees thereafter if you’re also a Vodafone phone plan customer. The free month offer will end on September 15, whereas the phone plan discount is valid until withdrawn. Terms apply.

How do I get a free month on Vodafone’s wireless broadband plan?

You can get a free month on Vodafone’s home wireless broadband plans by signing up before September 15, saving you up to $65, depending on the plan you sign up to. This offer is available on the $55 per month 200GB plan and the $65 per month 400GB plan. If you exceed your monthly allowance, you won’t be charged for excess data, rather your speed will be restricted to 1.5Mbps, which is perfectly useable, but not ideal for high definition streaming.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up with Vodafone’s home wireless broadband modem included, which you can get for free if you stay signed up for 36 months. If you leave before that time, you’ll need to pay out the remaining costs of the modem ($180 in total, minus $5 for every month you’re signed up to 36 months). Terms apply. Customers can also claim $5 off per month if they’re signed up on a Vodafone phone plan at the same time.

If you’re interested in Vodafone’s home wireless broadband plans, you can find them below.

Should I get a home wireless broadband plan?

Home wireless broadband could be your home internet solution, especially if you’re not a fan of the NBN, or if you’re simply unable to connect yet. Home wireless broadband relies on 4G network (and, depending on your plan, 5G network) signals to provide you with an internet connection. It’s best compared to the internet speed you’ve experienced on your smartphone through a postpaid or prepaid phone plan, except designed to be used solely in your home. If you’re after a portable internet solution, consider mobile broadband.

If your only other option is satellite NBN or ADSL, it’s definitely worth considering a home wireless broadband plan; however, if you have access to the NBN, you might be more satisfied with a fixed-line NBN connection. NBN plans are consistently faster than home wireless broadband plans (except for NBN 12 plans, which are about the same speed), and you might find them to be more affordable too, depending on what you’re looking for in a home internet plan.

