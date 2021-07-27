Get a month free and a discount on Vodafone wireless broadband plans

If you’re looking for a home internet solution that isn’t the NBN, it might be worth considering home wireless broadband – and with that, Vodafone’s new wireless broadband offer.

Right now, Vodafone is offering its 4G home wireless broadband plans with a free first month, and a $5 discount on plan fees thereafter if you’re also a Vodafone phone plan customer. The free month offer will end on September 15, whereas the phone plan discount is valid until withdrawn. Terms apply.

How do I get a free month on Vodafone’s wireless broadband plan?

You can get a free month on Vodafone’s home wireless broadband plans by signing up before September 15, saving you up to $65, depending on the plan you sign up to. This offer is available on the $55 per month 200GB plan and the $65 per month 400GB plan. If you exceed your monthly allowance, you won’t be charged for excess data, rather your speed will be restricted to 1.5Mbps, which is perfectly useable, but not ideal for high definition streaming.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up with Vodafone’s home wireless broadband modem included, which you can get for free if you stay signed up for 36 months. If you leave before that time, you’ll need to pay out the remaining costs of the modem ($180 in total, minus $5 for every month you’re signed up to 36 months). Terms apply. Customers can also claim $5 off per month if they’re signed up on a Vodafone phone plan at the same time.

If you’re interested in Vodafone’s home wireless broadband plans, you can find them below.

Vodafone Home Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone home wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

200GB Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $180 Vodafone WiFi Hub modem
  • Vodafone 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $235 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $55Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

400GB Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $180 Vodafone WiFi Hub modem
  • Vodafone 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $245 over first month

 400GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Should I get a home wireless broadband plan?

Home wireless broadband could be your home internet solution, especially if you’re not a fan of the NBN, or if you’re simply unable to connect yet. Home wireless broadband relies on 4G network (and, depending on your plan, 5G network) signals to provide you with an internet connection. It’s best compared to the internet speed you’ve experienced on your smartphone through a postpaid or prepaid phone plan, except designed to be used solely in your home. If you’re after a portable internet solution, consider mobile broadband.

If your only other option is satellite NBN or ADSL, it’s definitely worth considering a home wireless broadband plan; however, if you have access to the NBN, you might be more satisfied with a fixed-line NBN connection. NBN plans are consistently faster than home wireless broadband plans (except for NBN 12 plans, which are about the same speed), and you might find them to be more affordable too, depending on what you’re looking for in a home internet plan.

Regardless, you can check out and compare home wireless broadband plans in the table below.

Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 50

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,279 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless 70

  • $79 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,759 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus 4G Home Internet Plans

The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Months)

  • Includes: B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $1,416 over 24 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month)

  • $216 upfront modem cost for B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $275 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month)

  • Includes: B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0002
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $1,656 over 24 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month)

  • $216 upfront modem cost for B818 Modem
  • Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0002
  • Available in selected areas

min. cost $285 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Yomojo Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Yomojo wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $238.90 for the first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Yomojo Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan

  • $179 4G LTE Gateway upfront cost

min. cost $258.90 for the first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Spintel Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Spintel wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Basic Home Wireless Broadband Plan (12Mbps)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $798.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $49.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Plan (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $918.40 over 12 month plan period

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $59.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Spintel Logo

Home Wireless Broadband (High Speed 4G)

  • $179 upfront for NetComm WiFi modem ($20 P&H)
  • $100 account credit

min. cost $1,038.40 over 12 month plan period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $69.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

