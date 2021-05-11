Vodafone has introduced a new special offer on its NBN plans, perfect for somebody looking to save some money.

Simply put, you can now get Vodafone’s NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for $15 off each month – the only condition is that you have to also be a Vodafone mobile customer. Standard prices on two of the NBN plans have also risen, although are cheaper when coupled to a Vodafone mobile plan. Prices are as follows:

NBN 25: $60/mth ($75 without a phone plan, was $65)

$60/mth ($75 without a phone plan, was $65) NBN 50: $65/mth ($80 without a phone plan, was $75)

$65/mth ($80 without a phone plan, was $75) NBN 100: $80/mth ($95 without a phone plan)

When signing up on a Vodafone NBN plan, you’ll get the option to pay for a modem or bring your own modem. If you stay signed up for 36 months, the modem is free, otherwise, if you leave your Vodafone NBN plan early, you’ll have to pay the modem out entirely. Otherwise, Vodafone’s NBN plans are fairly hassle-free, and you can find them below.

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN plans with discounts

Vodafone might have shaken up its plan offerings, simultaneously introducing a discount on all three common household plans while also raising the standard price of NBN 25 and NBN 50, but there are other discounts and deals out there.

If you’re shopping around for a cheap NBN plan, keep your eye on potential monthly discounts, and be clear on what you do and don’t need from your broadband. Some providers offer discounts on the first six months of service, such as Tangerine, Kogan and Superloop.

There are also providers that offer discounts when you bundle multiple services in addition to internet, such as AGL and Origin, in case you’re after NBN, electricity and gas combos.

Many providers also like to tack on extra features and charge you more all together for a bundled offer. This might work for you if you like the inclusions, but could also keep you from saving money. Consider shopping around to find the perfect NBN plan for your needs.