High-end phones being sold for cheap in Belong sale

The high price of high-end smartphones such as iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy S20/S21 range has long been a major hurdle for users looking to get the best of the best.

But Belong is looking to change that.

The telco provider is launching a range of premium refurbished mobile phones at a reduced cost in a bid to counteract the rising threat of technology waste, as well as the climbing cost of living. The launch comes after research from Belong found that Australia’s mentality towards technology wastage is unsustainable and requires intervention.

Read on to find out how you can snag yourself a top-of-the-range smartphone for a drastically lower price.

What phones are available in the Belong refurbished phone sale?

Purchasing an iPhone for cheap may seem farcical, but Belong’s Second Life initiative is making that a reality. The refurbished phone marketplace is also selling a selection of Samsung phones in the Galaxy S range. Here is a list of all available smartphones on the Second Life site:

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XS

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

What does Belong mean by ‘refurbished’?

The refurbished phones in Belong’s Second Life are preowned, but have been repaired or restored to perform at an incredibly high level. It’s a requirement that the phones operate at 100% performance, with a minimum of 80% battery life achievable. Aesthetic buffs, dings, or nicks may be noticeable, but the performance of the phone is paramount.

How can I get a phone from the Belong Second Life shop?

Importantly, you don’t need to be a Belong customer to be able to purchase a refurbished phone from their Second Life shop. However, you can only buy a phone outright, meaning there’s no capacity for contracts or payment plans.

Devices in the Second Life shop start from $399, slicing off a huge chunk of the new-phone pricing, while maintaining in great condition. The iPhone 11 64GB retails for $849 on Apple’s website, however on Belong’s site the device costs $599. There’s an even bigger saving for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB, which costs $1849 on the Samsung site, but $949 from Belong.

There is no end date on the Belong Second Life shop, however plenty of other retailers are starting to sell smartphones and similar devices at a reduced rate.

