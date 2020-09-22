Advertisement

If you’ve been looking to get a new prepaid phone plan with plenty of data, then Boost Mobile may have the perfect plan for you. With Boost Mobile’s newest deal, you can get 44GB of data for just $20 on a 28-day SIM. This is a half-price offer, on what is normally a $40 prepaid starter kit.

You’ll have to get in quick though! This deal is going to wrap up on September 28, so sign up soon!

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by clicking through the tables below. Please note that this deal is only applicable on what is normally the 30GB for $40 deal ($40 prepaid), and isn’t available on Boost Mobile’s other prepaid SIM offerings. The 50% off pricing is also only applicable for your initial starter pack purchase.

The discount is made up of a 30GB plan + 14GB of bonus data on the first three recharges (so this purchase, plus two additional recharges above $30). You’ll need to sign up before September 28, and you’ll need to be a new customer. This deal is a one-off, and reoccurring and subsequent recharges will be charged at full price.

The following table shows selected published Boost Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Boost Mobile?

Over the past 20 years, Boost Mobile has become the biggest prepaid brand in the Australian telco industry. It’s had a great run as of late with constant specials on its plans and starter packs, with this newest one the latest in a long line of great savings for customers.

There’s a lot to get out of being a Boost Mobile customer. Operating on the Telstra 4G network, Boost Mobile is currently offering a bonus 14GB for the first two recharges on all recharges above $30, provided your first recharge is done by October 26, and the remaining two recharges are done before December 31.

On top of this, you can stream all of Apple Music on a Boost Mobile plan without it chipping away at your data. You’ll still have to be on an Apple Music subscription, but not having it use your data up is a huge plus.

Data rollover is another big plus for Boost Mobile. For as long as you recharge your Boost Mobile plan, you’ll have data rollover, meaning any unused data can be used in your next recharge, provided you recharge before expiry. Boost Mobile customers also get unlimited international calls to up to 30 countries, with select plans offering minutes to an additional 35 select countries – so if you’re big on calling international numbers, you can do worse than Boost.

Boost Mobile plans start at $10 for 3GB of data, and go all the way up to $70 for 65GB of data (plus 14GB on first three recharges offer). Two long expiry Boost Mobile plans also exist, namely a 30GB plan for $200 over a 365 day period, and a $270 plan with 240GB data, over a 365 day period. There are no lock-in contracts, and you can bring your own number.

If you’d like to see how Boost Mobile compares to the rest of the market, check out the table below.