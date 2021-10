McDonald’s is bringing back $1 deals on popular menu items for the entire month of November.

From 1-30 November, Macca’s will run a ‘deal a day’ promotion in restaurants across Australia, where customers can pick up fan favourites like Big Macs, cheeseburgers, large fries, and even apple pies for just $1. That’s right, one clam.

Orders will need to be placed via the MyMacca’s app under the ‘My Rewards’ tab to redeem each offer. The fast-food giant will sling a special deal on a different menu item each day, kicking off with $1 Big Macs.

There will also be Quarter Pounders, McFlurrys, and McNuggets for $2, alongside shakes, sundaes, and double cheeseburgers.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be bringing back our popular ‘30 Days 30 Deals’ promotion for the month of November,” the representative said.

“Every day we’ll be serving up a special deal on our most iconic products. From Big Macs, to Chicken McNuggets, McFlurrys, and more, there’s something for every customer.

“All you have to do to take advantage of the deals is order through the MyMacca’s app, from 1-30 November.”

McDonald’s November deals

Date Deal 1 November $1 Big Macs 2 November $1 large fries 3 November $5 small McChicken meal + cheeseburger 4 November 40% off with a $15 minimum spend 5 November $9 for 2 small Quarter Pounder meals 6 November $5 small cheeseburger meal + cheeseburger 7 November $9 for 2 small 10 McNuggets meals 8 November $1 cheeseburgers 9 November $2 Quarter Pounders 10 November $2 large sundaes 11 November $5 small Chicken n Cheese meal + cheeseburger 12 November $2 double cheeseburgers 13 November $1 apple pies 14 November 20% off with a $10 minimum spend 15 November $2 McNuggets (six-pack) 16 November $2 large shakes 17 November $1 cheeseburgers 18 November $2 McChickens 19 November $6 small Big Mac meal + cheeseburger 20 November 20% off with a $10 minimum spend 21 November $2 McFlurrys 22 November $2 large fries 23 November $3 Big Macs 24 November $2 large sundaes 25 November $6 small Quarter Pounder meal + cheeseburger 26 November $9 for 2 small McChicken meals 27 November $5 small cheeseburger meal + cheeseburger 28 November 20% off with a $10 minimum spend 29 November $2 double cheeseburgers 30 November $2 Filet-O-Fish

Macca’s last launched $1 deals back in 2019, causing a massive frenzy with burger lovers scrambling to get their hands on the $1 Big Mac offer. Many Aussies took to social media to share footage of chaotic scenes in stores.