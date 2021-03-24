Advertisement

That’s right, Macca’s is now offering the McFlurry for a sweet $2 (normally $4) for the next few weeks.

The popular fast-food chain has just announced customers can head in-store or use the MyMacca’s app to purchase the family-favourite at half price until April 20.

The McFlurry is available between the hours of 10.30am and midnight.

And don’t worry, you won’t need any promo code. Prices are already set on the app and in-store, so just head to the drive-thru or counter to claim your discount.

The offer applies to all McFlurry flavours, including:

Cookie Time McFlurry (available until April 27)

McFlurry with Oreo Cookies

M&M’s Minis McFlurry

Other desserts available at McDonald’s include hot fudge sundaes, hot apple pie, and donut balls.

Picture credits: supplied by McDonald’s; ArliftAtozz2205 / Shutterstock.com.