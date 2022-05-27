Motorola announces three new smartphones in Australia

The American telecommunications company, which is a subsidiary of Lenovo, has announced a major three additions to its suite of smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, and the Moto E32 will cover a range of price points, be released on different dates, and most importantly, have a whole host of different capabilities. Let’s dive into the details.

The Motorola Edge 30

The first of the three smartphones released by Motorola is one of the thinnest 5G models. At just 6.79mm thin, the Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.5 inch OLED display and multi-dimensional Dolby audio, as well as Finger on Display technology to make unlocking your phone a breeze.

Motorola has put in a heap of effort in the Edge 30’S camera. The 50MP main camera has incredible focusing capabilities down to the pixel, as well as newly-improved stabilisation technology. A nighttime camera sensor helps to boost brightness in dark settings, and the 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision sensor works supremely in the daytime. The 32MP front camera is an added bonus for selfies, also.

8GB of memory and 128GB of storage means less hassles about space capabilities, and the reliable 4020 mAh battery can give the user hours of power with just a few minutes of charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 is available now in Meteor Grey, from stores such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store, and will cost you around $699.

The Motorola G82 5G

The Motorola G82 5G features a 6.6 inch FHD and AMOLED display. It’s incredibly-quick 120 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and swiping, and the borderless design makes for an infinite feel to the display. The Dolby multidimensional audio makes another appearance in this model.

It’s 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation helps maintain fluidity in your videos and photos, as well as enhancing photos taken in low-light conditions.

The 5000 mAh battery makes for long-lasting usage, while the 30W charging ensures quick turnarounds from low battery to fully-charged.

The Motorola G82 5G won’t be released until June, and will retail for about $449 in either Meteorite Grey or White Lily variations.

The Motorola E32

The 6.5 inch, water-repellent design of the Motorola E32 is extra impressive considering its relatively low cost. The model has a reactive 90 Hz refresh rate, meaning scrolling is a breeze.

The 16 MP camera is not as detailed as the previous two devices, however the focusing options, Macro Vision, and depth sensor makes for a professional feel. Its 8MP HiD front camera gives a premium look to any front-facing shots. Facial recognition or a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone allows instant access to the Motorola E32, and the massive 5000 mAh battery returns again in this model.

The Motorola E32 is the most affordable of the three new smartphones, retailing at $229 in either Misty Silver or Slate Grey. The device is available now from the aforementioned retailers.

Photo Credits: MotorolaZeno Assets