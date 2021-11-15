How to Watch the 2021 Davis Cup in Australia

If you have a Davis Cup-shaped hole in your heart after 2020’s scrapping of the event, then yearn no more. The finals of the star-studded tennis competition take flight mid-November, and will feature 18 of the worlds’ premier teams. Australia’s team will be headed by youngster Alex de Minaur, however will be missing the showmanship of Nick Kyrgios. Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals with Canstar Blue.

How to watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

There are two options if you’re looking to catch the Davis Cup action in Australia – via Kayo or Foxtel.

Watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals on Kayo

For ad-free, live, and on-demand coverage of the Davis Cup, Kayo provides just that, with full coverage for every match in the final’s series. Kayo also offers coverage of other tennis events, including the ATP Tour and the US Open.

Watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals on Foxtel

Foxtel will be streaming the Davis Cup live and on-demand through its Sports Pack. To be able to watch the Sports Pack you will also need the Essentials Pack. Much like Kayo, there is a plethora of other tennis content available through Foxtel.

Where are the 2021 Davis Cup Finals being held?

Three cities will be hosting the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, including Innsbruck (Austria), Madrid (Spain), and Turin (Italy). However, the Spanish capital will host the semi-finals and the Grand Final. The action starts on the November 25, 2021, and will wrap up on December 5, 2021.

Which nations are competing in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals?

Of the 18 nations that qualified, 12 of those teams qualified through the previous stages, four of the teams were the previous years semi-finalists, and two of the teams are wild card nations. The teams are as follows:

Australia

Austria

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Kazakhstan

Sweden

USA

Spain (Previous year semi-finalist)

Canada (Previous year semi-finalist)

Great Britain (Previous year semi-finalist)

Russian Tennis Federation (Previous year semi-finalist)

France (Wild card)

Serbia (Wild card)

How is the Davis Cup structured?

Three teams will compete in groups of six in a round-robin format, where the six group winners will progress to the quarter-finals. The two second-place teams with the best records, based on sets and points won, will also progress to the quarter-finals. The winners of these quarter-finals will then progress to the semi-finals, and onwards to the final where the winner of the 2021 Davis Cup will be crowned.

Photo Credits: Rena Schild/shutterstock.com