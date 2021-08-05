If you’ve been looking for a new mobile phone plan, AGL has a hot offer that might interest you.

For a limited time, new customers (new numbers and number transfers) can snatch up a massive three months FREE on a postpaid AGL Mobile plan. This offer is available on all AGL Mobile plans, but after that three-month period, you’ll need to start paying for your selected service. This offer is available until September 30, terms apply.

How do I get three months free on an AGL Mobile plan?

You can get three months free on your selected AGL Mobile plan by signing up before September 30, when the offer expires. After your first three months, you’ll need to pay for the standard monthly cost of your selected AGL Mobile plan ongoing. Just find your selected plan in the table below to be taken to the AGL Mobile website.

We’ve worked out how much cash you’ll save on each plan below, but keep in mind that AGL is only waving your standard monthly plan fee, not any additional charges you may incur such as overage costs or premium calls.

Small Plan : Normally $20 per month for 5GB, save $60 over three months

: Normally $20 per month for 5GB, save $60 over three months Medium Plan : Normally $35 per month for 20GB, save $105 over three months

: Normally $35 per month for 20GB, save $105 over three months Large Plan: Normally $45 per month for 50GB, save $135 over three months

This might be where the value runs out for some, but once you surpass your first three months, you can save an additional $5 per month on your selected AGL Mobile plan if you’re also an AGL energy customer. We’ll discuss that further down. These plans are also month-to-month with no contract, so you’re free to cancel at any time.

How do I save an additional $5 per month on my AGL Mobile plan?

If you’re looking to save some money on your monthly bill, you can save $5 per month on your AGL Mobile plan by also being an AGL Energy customer. This deal applies to all AGL Mobile plans, so you can get a massive 50GB down to $40 per month, rather than the standard $45 per month price.

It’s worth considering if you’re an existing AGL energy customer, or have the provider on your shortlist for electricity, gas or solar. However, be sure to shop around and compare before deciding if a bundled plan is right for you.

Here are AGL’s electricity prices in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia as per our database. Please click on your state below to see relevant plan pricing.

How does AGL Mobile compare to other phone plan providers?

AGL Mobile’s three months free offer is very generous, and is a good deal for many who want to try out another phone plan provider. AGL Mobile’s further $5 discount on all plans when you’re also an AGL Energy customer is also welcome, bringing some otherwise standard value plans down to a price you might see from more value-focused providers, such as Moose Mobile or Amaysim.

That being said, it pays to do your research and find the best plan for what you want, be it for included extras or for a data-to-dollars ratio. If you’re interested in having a browse through phone plan providers, you can find a sample of postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below.