Interested in trying out a new phone plan with three months free of any fees? AGL has a very competitive offer for you.

For a limited time, you can get your first three months absolutely free of charge from AGL Mobile, saving you up to $135 over your fee-free period. This deal is available to new AGL Mobile customers and ends on September 30, so if you’re interested in saving some money, give AGL’s plans a look soon.

How can I save $135 on an AGL Mobile plan?

Until September 30, all three of AGL Mobile’s phone plans offer three months free with no contract, meaning you can sign up today at no cost. You’ll need to bring your own smartphone, and after three months, your selected plan will revert to its standard cost. Terms apply.

Here are the plan and discount details for all of AGL Mobile’s plans:

Small: $20 per month for 5GB (save $60 over three months, $20 thereafter)

$20 per month for 5GB (save $60 over three months, $20 thereafter) Medium: $35 per month for 20GB (save $105 over three months, $35 thereafter)

$35 per month for 20GB (save $105 over three months, $35 thereafter) Large: $45 per month for 50GB (save $135 over three months, $45 thereafter)

Obviously, in terms of the ‘three months free’ deal, you should consider the Large plan over the Small and Medium plans for its extra lot of data. However, once the three-month period is over, you might not be so happy about spending $45 per month for your plan. You can change your plan to one of the cheaper plans on offer at any time, but you’ll have to adjust to having less data.

If you’re also an AGL Energy customer, you can get an ongoing $5 per month discount on your monthly mobile bill, meaning the savings don’t stop, even after the three month free period ends. Terms apply. If you’re interested in this deal, select your preferred plan in the table below.

The following table shows selected published AGL Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get an AGL Mobile plan?

AGL Mobile is no stranger to a good deal, and getting three months free on a mobile plan is certainly a welcome incentive, but how does AGL stack up against other phone plan providers?

AGL Mobile’s prices are quite standard, even with the AGL Energy discount applied, which gets you an additional $5 per month off. As far as data inclusions go, things are pretty normal with AGL Mobile, with data ranging from 5GB to 50GB. AGL doesn’t offer any lock-in contracts and operates on the Optus 3G and 4G networks. If you’d like to compare AGL Mobile to postpaid and prepaid plans from other providers, check out the plans below.