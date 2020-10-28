Advertisement

Hong-Kong brand Alcatel is known for making low-cost phones with reliable performance, and the company’s latest device looks to continue that legacy. Alcatel has released a new sub-$200 smartphone, the 1SE, available now online and in stores.

The 1SE is a budget smartphone, so don’t expect technology that will rival Samsung or Apple. What you can expect, however, is a decent phone for $199 that’ll get the job done, albeit in a less flashy manner. That being said, the phone itself doesn’t look bad at all, and despite being a budget phone, it has a wide screen and an array of cameras. If you’d like to read more about the 1SE, see below.

The Alcatel 1SE: A cheap phone with nice technology

The major selling point of the Alcatel 1SE is its price. $199 is a hard price to beat, but it does mean you’ll miss out on the high-end features found in premium devices. This phone would be great for anyone who doesn’t use their phone often, or doesn’t care about the specifications, and simply needs a handset with some smart functionality.

An interesting part of the phone is its battery capacity, sitting at a mighty 4,000mAh. That’s a battery that will last you all day, giving you up to 1240 hours of standby time, and up to 72 hours of talk time (these times vary depending on connection). A full battery recharge can be done in 3 hours.

More on Alcatel:

The Alcatel 1SE has three cameras on the back (13MP, 4MP and 2MP) and one on the front (5MP). These are great for general use, but don’t expect exceptional performance. There’s also a Google Assistant button in-built, although there’s no NFC chip, so tap and pay isn’t available. On board, there’s 32GB of storage capacity and 3GB of RAM, supporting a microSD card up to 32GB.

The handset itself only weighs about 175g, and its dimensions are 159.16 x 75.2 x 8.55mm, with a 6.22-inch display, 720 x 1520 in pixels. The phone uses a SC9863A Octa-Core chipset and an IMG8322 GPU, meaning the phone is great for casual use, but you might notice some issues when performing multiple processes at once (such as if you’ve got multiple apps open). The phone is available in Grey and Blue.

The Alcatel 1SE: Pricing and availability

There’s no word on if the Alcatel 1SE will be available with phone plans, although we’ll keep you posted. The Alcatel 1SE is available now to buy online and from JB Hi-Fi for $199. If you’re interested in picking up a cheap phone plan while you’re shopping for a budget-friendly phone, check out the table below for some prepaid and postpaid offers.