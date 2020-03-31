Alcatel has opened a new storefront in Australia through Amazon, selling its incredibly low-priced phones for as little as $109 through the online retailer.

If you’re buying on a budget, these phones are perfect for you, and are some of the cheapest smartphones in the country. They run on an Android operating system, and receive all of the same updates as other phones using the Android platform. Despite being at such a low price, these phones are also certainly an upgrade for a lot of users.

If your battery is dying or your phone is pretty old, it might be worth looking over to Alcatel as a cheap fix! If you’re looking for a good smartphone for your kids, you could do far worse than an Alcatel. They even have a slick look!

We’ve put together a list of what Alcatel are offering through Amazon right now – they’re an absolute bargain if you’re looking for a quality phone.

Alcatel 3 – $139

Sitting at such a low price makes this new smartphone an incredible purchase. It includes a facial scanner and a fingerprint reader, in case you want to be really secure, and also a pretty decent back camera.

Alcatel 1X – $109

The Alcatel 1X might not have the same slick look as its $20 more expensive sibling above, but that’s part of the charm. This phone isn’t going to set you back much – it’s super affordable and offers a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. The rear camera is the same quality as well! The only differences between this and the Alcatel 3 is that the Alcatel 1X has a smaller battery and less RAM. that means you can’t talk for as long, and the phone will probably be a little bit more laggy, but it’s still a great piece of kit.

Advertisement

Alcatel 1S – $199

The Alcatel 1S is as upmarket as Alcatel gets. A more powerful version than the Alcatel 1X, the 1S offers a more powerful battery and greater memory, allowing you to take more pictures and have much less lag.

Great affordable phone plans

While you’re looking into buying an affordable smartphone, why not look into an affordable plan as well? Here’s a list of some of the best value prepaid plans on the market right now.

The following table shows selected published prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

If you’re after a postpaid plan, we’ve got you covered too.

The following table shows selected published postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.