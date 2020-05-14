Alcatel launches three new cheap phones in Australia

In case you’ve been in the market for a super cheap and reliable phone, Alcatel has put three new devices on the market here in Australia – the Alcatel 3L, the Alcatel 1V and the Alcatel 1B, with all three set to become available through Vodafone.
On top of this announcement, buying these units will also come with Vodafone SIM credit. If your phone has been dying recently, but you don’t want to break the bank on a new device, you should certainly consider the new phones detailed here. We’ll be going through the specs of each of these units.
Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1V and Alcatel 1B: key specifications
The Alcatel 3L, 1V and 1B might be similar sounding phones, and being released on the same day it might be easy to confuse the bunch, but we can break it down for you. The common theme between these devices is that they’re all budget phones – they don’t have super-sophisticated technology under the hood, but they’re cheap and they’ll get the job done. Here’s some basic features:
- The 3L and the 1V both come with Face Key and a Fingerprint sensor
- The 3L and the 1V both have 6.22″ HD+ 19:9 Vast Display screens (1B has a 5.5″ HD+ 18:9 screen)
- All three come with a Vodafone SIM pack with different sizes
- These are budget phones, which means they have an awesome price but with pretty average specifications
Alcatel 3L
The Alcatel 3L is Alcatel’s new high-end model, and comes strapped with an awesome range of great budget specifications.
- Back Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera combination on the back, great for getting wide angle shots and portrait shots
- Front Camera: 8MP camera, great for selfies
- Screen: 6.22″ HD+ 19:9 Vast Display with U Notch
- Battery: 4,000mAh size, which should last all day
- Processor: MT6762 Octa-core, a great general use processor for basic games and phone use.
- RAM: 4GB RAM/64GB ROM
- Starts at $199 and includes a $40 Vodafone SIM pack
Alcatel 1V
The Alcatel 1V is Alcatel’s newest mid-range phone. It comes packed with a great set of standard phone tech specs, and is definitely worth considering for the price.
- Back Camera: 13MP + 5MP camera, great for close shots and general use photos
- Front Camera: 5MP camera on the front, fine for selfies
- Battery: 4,000mAh size, should work all day
- Processor: MT6762D Octa-core CPU, great for basic games and all-round performance
- RAM: 2GB RAM/32GB ROM
- Starts at $149 with a $30 Vodafone SIM pack
Alcatel 1B
The Alcatel 1B is a no-nonsense budget phone, with tech catering to someone not looking to spend a lot on a phone. While you shouldn’t expect an outstanding performance with this phone, it will get the job done, and at a sub-$100 price it’s worth keeping an eye on.
- Back Camera: 8MP camera, great for basic photos
- Front Camera: 5MP camera, a standard selfie camera
- Battery: 3,000mAh size, with should work for most of the day
- Processor: 4Core 1.3GHz, great for basic phone use
- RAM: 2GB RAM/16GB ROM
- Runs Android Q Go Edition to cater for its lower-spec hardware
- Starts at $99 with a $10 Vodafone SIM pack
Vodafone SIM Packs Included
Each of these phones comes with a bonus Vodafone SIM pack. The Alcatel 3L comes with a $40 Vodafone SIM pack, the 1V comes with a $30 SIM pack and the 1B comes with a $10 SIM pack. These deals are a great way of getting started with a new phone plan, and don’t add to the price of the overall unit.
If you like Vodafone, especially after trying out the included SIM, you should consider a Vodafone SIM-only phone plan.
The following table shows selected published Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products from a referral partner.
Picking a phone plan
If you’re in the market for a new phone, you should also start thinking about your current plan. There’s plenty of great mobile plans on the market right now that you should consider, and these SIM only phone plans are worth looking at.
Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.
Share this article