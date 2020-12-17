Advertisement

Amaysim is in the spirit of giving this December, and is celebrating the silly season by switching on unlimited international talk and text to 28 countries for selected mobile customers.

Up until January 2, 2021, customers on Amaysim’s $10 and $20 prepaid plans (along with long expiry plans) will get unlimited international talk and text at no additional cost. This is a great deal if you’ve been looking to get on board with a flexible telco that offers prepaid plans, frequent data bonuses, plus Optus network coverage. It’s also a great option if you’re looking for a cheap way to keep in touch with loved ones overseas this holiday season!

How do I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up on an Amaysim long expiry plan, or one of the $10 or $20 prepaid plans. Larger prepaid plans have unlimited international talk and text enabled by default, although these plans are still worth picking up if you’re after a little bit more data. If you’re interested in picking up a prepaid plan with international calls, check out the table below.

Should I go with Amaysim?

Amaysim is a hugely popular prepaid telco that offers a wide range of benefits on its plans. Operating on the Optus 4G network, Amaysim prepaid customers on or above the $30 plan can enjoy unlimited international talk and text to 28 countries (the same benefits offered on the $10 and $20 plans in the above summer deal). Long expiry, data only and PAYG plans are also available, however Amaysim is known for offering great value on its standard 28-day prepaid plans.

The 28 countries available to call and text to are as follows:

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

France

Germany

Guam

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

New Zealand

Norway

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

UK

USA

Vietnam

Right now, you can get 50GB data over 28 days for only $9, along with a range of other prepaid deals across each plan until December 31. You can find Amaysim plans below.

